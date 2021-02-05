CLASS 6 REGION B
BOYS
First round
Monday, Feb. 8
No. 8 Hylton at No. 1 Patriot, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Woodbridge at No. 4 Massaponax, 8:30 p.m.
No. 7 Battlefield at No. 2 Potomac, 7 p.m.
No. 6 John Champe at No. 3 Riverbend, 8:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 10
7 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 12
7 p.m.
GIRLS
First round
Monday, Feb. 8
No. 8 Potomac at No. 1 Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Forest Park at No. 4 Riverbend, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 John Champe at No. 2 Colgan, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Patriot at No. 3 Massaponax, 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 10
7 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 12
7 p.m.
