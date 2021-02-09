basketball generic.jpg
CLASS 6 REGION B

BOYS

First round

Monday, Feb. 8

No. 1 Patriot 79, No. 8 Hylton 46

No. 5 Woodbridge 70, No. 4 Massaponax 49

No. 2 Potomac 70, No. 7 Battlefield 66

No. 6 John Champe 50, No. 3 Riverbend 43

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 10

No. 5 Woodbridge at No. 1 Patriot, 7 p.m.

No. 6 John Champe at No. 2 Potomac, 7 p.m.

Final

Friday, Feb. 12

7 p.m.

GIRLS

First round

Monday, Feb. 8

No. 1 Osbourn Park 61, No. 8 Potomac 22

No. 5 Forest Park 48, No. 4 Riverbend 41

No. 2 Colgan 63, No. 7 John Champe 33

No. 6 Patriot 60, No. 3 Massaponax 53

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Forest Park at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Colgan, 7 p.m.

Final

Friday, Feb. 12

7 p.m.

CLASS 3 REGION B

BOYS

First round

Monday, Feb. 8

No. 1 Skyline 75, No. 8 Lightridge 39

No. 4 James Monroe 67, No. 5 Central-Woodstock 39

No. 6 Manassas Park 58, No. 3 Goochland 56 (OT)

No 2 Independence 77, No. 7 George Mason 35

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 9

James Monroe at Central-Woodstock, 6 p.m.

Manassas Park at Independence, 6 p.m.

Final

Friday, Feb. 12

GIRLS

First round

Monday, Feb. 8

No. 1 George Mason 59, No. 8 Goochland 20

No 4 Brentsville 38, No. 5 Skyline 35

No. 3 James Monroe 40, No. 6 Maggie Walker 37

No. 7 Independence at No. 2 William Monroe, 6 p.m. (game was cancelled Monday after William Monroe's season ended due to COVID-19 protocols).

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Brentsville at George Mason, 6 p.m.

Independence at James Monroe, 6 p.m.

Final

Friday, Feb. 12

 

