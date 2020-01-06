TOTALS THROUGH JAN. 5 (as reported by coaches)
SCORING LEADERS
Name School Games Points Average
Coretez Lewis John Paul 13 308 23.7
Ethan Wilson Osbourn Park 10 230 23.0
Hayden James Heritage Christian 4 78 19.5
Andrew Nguyen Seton 12 211 17.6
Adric Howe Colgan 11 189 17.2
Trevor Bounds Battlefield 12 205 17.1
John Paul Vander Woude Seton 13 221 17.0
Tyrell Harris Potomac 10 164 16.4
Jordan Radford Battlefield 12 191 15.9
DJ Slaughter John Paul 13 196 15.1
Nathan Arrington Hylton 10 148 14.8
Courtenay Houston Hylton 10 141 14.1
Cory Wilson Gar-Field 10 135 13.5
Kyle Honore Potomac 10 131 13.1
Tazir Smith Colgan 11 139 12.6
Kenneth Clark Forest Park 8 100 12.5
Michael Cooper Woodbridge 10 123 12.3
Brysen Boots Manassas Park 10 122 12.2
Shane Feden Woodbridge 10 114 11.4
Justice Dixon Freedom 8 91 11.4
Jack Vander Woude Seton 13 143 11.0
Zack Blue Patriot 11 120 10.9
Kelby Garnett Hylton 10 106 10.6
Manny Ojo Osbourn 11 115 10.5
Chance Hollingsworth Osbourn 12 125 10.4
Kevin Johnson Forest Park 9 90 10.0
3-POINT LEADERS
Name School Games Total Average
John Paul Vander Woude Seton 13 39 3.0
Ethan Wilson Osbourn Park 10 26 2.6
Trevor Bounds Battlefield 12 30 2.5
Andrew Nguyen Seton 12 30 2.5
Kyle Honore Potomac 10 24 2.4
Jack Vander Woude Seton 13 29 2.2
Brysen Boots Manassas Park 10 19 1.9
Courtenay Houston Hylton 10 18 1.8
Noah Wheatley Colgan 9 15 1.7
Tyler Smith Forest Park 10 15 1.5
Josh Newland Osbourn 12 18 1.5
Manny Ojo Osbourn 11 15 1.4
Chance Hollingsworth Osbourn 9 12 1.3
Coretez Lewis John Paul 13 17 1.3
Nazir Armstrong Woodbridge 10 13 1.3
Jace Garza Manassas Park 10 13 1.3
Zack Blue Patriot 11 14 1.3
Jackson Ford Patriot 11 13 1.2
Shane Feden Woodbridge 10 12 1.2
Jordan Radford Battlefield 12 14 1.2
Dylan Simmons Woodbridge 10 10 1.0
