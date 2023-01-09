2022-23 SCORING LEADERS
through Jan. 7
(stats based on submissions from the schools)
Name, School, Games, Points, Average
Tavarres Riley, Freedom-WB, 7, 207, 29.6
Shamar Sisco, Freedom-WB, 5, 124, 24.8
Tey Barbour, Osbourn, 14, 320, 22.9
Jayden Harris, Potomac, 13, 246, 18.9
Grant Polk, Gainesville, 14, 253, 18.1
Dylan Simmons, Woodbridge, 12, 192, 16.0
Skyler Smith, Colgan, 11, 175, 15.9
Nate Ament, Colgan, 11, 169, 15.4
Dominic Nguyen, Seton, 13, 192, 14.8
Kenny DeGuzman, Potomac, 13, 191, 14.7
Maddux Tennant, Battlefield, 14, 198, 14.2
Ryan Derderian, Battlefield, 14, 196, 14.0
Dezmond Hopkins, Patriot, 12, 156, 13.0
Daunte Williams, Gar-Field, 9, 116, 12.9
Shaun Farmer, Hylton, 13, 163, 12.5
Trevor Moody, Gainesville, 14, 173, 12.4
Brandon Edozie, Forest Park, 12, 146, 12.2
Nasir Coleman, Patriot, 12, 144, 12.0
Winston Raford, Forest Park, 12, 143, 11.9
Patrick Nguyen, Seton, 13, 153, 11.8
Ethan Salvatierra, Forest Park, 12, 140, 11.7
Tavyahn Faison, Osbourn, 14, 163, 11.7
Hasan Hammad, Battlefield, 14, 159, 11.4
Trey Terrell, Osbourn, 12, 132, 11.0
3-POINT LEADERS
Name, School, Games, Total Average
Jayden Harris, Potomac, 13, 40, 3.1
Shamar Sisco, Freedom-WB, 5, 15, 3.0
Grant Polk, Gainesville, 14, 40, 2.9
Tavarres Riley, Freedom-WB, 7, 19, 2.7
Nate Ament, Colgan, 11, 27, 2.5
Maddux Tennant, Battlefield, 14, 32, 2.3
Tey Barbour, Osbourn, 14, 30, 2.2
