Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

2022-23 SCORING LEADERS

through Jan. 7

(stats based on submissions from the schools)

Name, School, Games, Points, Average

Tavarres Riley, Freedom-WB, 7, 207, 29.6

Shamar Sisco, Freedom-WB, 5, 124, 24.8

Tey Barbour, Osbourn, 14, 320, 22.9

Jayden Harris, Potomac, 13, 246, 18.9

Grant Polk, Gainesville, 14, 253, 18.1

Dylan Simmons, Woodbridge, 12, 192, 16.0

Skyler Smith, Colgan, 11, 175, 15.9

Nate Ament, Colgan, 11, 169, 15.4

Dominic Nguyen, Seton, 13, 192, 14.8

Kenny DeGuzman, Potomac, 13, 191, 14.7

Maddux Tennant, Battlefield, 14, 198, 14.2

Ryan Derderian, Battlefield, 14, 196, 14.0

Dezmond Hopkins, Patriot, 12, 156, 13.0

Daunte Williams, Gar-Field, 9, 116, 12.9

Shaun Farmer, Hylton, 13, 163, 12.5

Trevor Moody, Gainesville, 14, 173, 12.4

Brandon Edozie, Forest Park, 12, 146, 12.2

Nasir Coleman, Patriot, 12, 144, 12.0

Winston Raford, Forest Park, 12, 143, 11.9

Patrick Nguyen, Seton, 13, 153, 11.8

Ethan Salvatierra, Forest Park, 12, 140, 11.7

Tavyahn Faison, Osbourn, 14, 163, 11.7

Hasan Hammad, Battlefield, 14, 159, 11.4

Trey Terrell, Osbourn, 12, 132, 11.0

3-POINT LEADERS

Name, School, Games, Total Average

Jayden Harris, Potomac, 13, 40, 3.1

Shamar Sisco, Freedom-WB, 5, 15, 3.0

Grant Polk, Gainesville, 14, 40, 2.9

Tavarres Riley, Freedom-WB, 7, 19, 2.7

Nate Ament, Colgan, 11, 27, 2.5

Maddux Tennant, Battlefield, 14, 32, 2.3

Tey Barbour, Osbourn, 14, 30, 2.2

David Fawcett is the sports editor for InsideNoVa.com. Reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com

