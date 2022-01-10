basketball generic2.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

SCORING LEADERS

(through Jan. 9)

(stats based on submissions from the schools)

Name School Games Points Average

Jace Garza, Manassas Park, 7, 146, 20.9

Michael Cooper, Woodbridge, 5, 99, 19.8

Tavarres Riley, Freedom-WB, 6, 115, 19.2

Tey Barbour, Osbourn, 11, 204, 18.6

Kyle Honore, Potomac, 6, 105, 17.5

Chancellor Perkins, Gar-Field, 12, 208, 17.3

Kelby Garnett, Hylton, 11, 190, 17.3

Frankie Lee, Potomac, 6, 99, 16.5

Sean Scott, Unity Reed, 9, 142, 15.8

Phoenix Shahateet, Gainesville, 9, 137, 15.2

Trey Terrell, Osbourn Park, 8, 121, 15.1

Jack Vander Woude, Seton, 5, 70, 14.0

Payton Simmons, Manassas Park, 5, 69, 13.8

Lucas Scroggins, Hylton, 9, 124, 13.8

Brian Jackson, Woodbridge, 7, 96, 13.7

DK Moore, Forest Park, 10, 133, 13.3

Isaiah Wimbush, Freedom-WB, 6, 79, 13.2

Mike Ackerman, Patriot, 7, 90, 12.9

Shamar Sisco, Freedom-WB, 5, 64, 12.8

Troy Gulley, Colgan, 8, 97, 12.1

Andrew Nguyen, Seton, 7, 84, 12.0

Daunte Williams, Gar-Field, 9, 107, 11.9

Nasir Coleman, Patriot, 7, 82, 11.7

Logan Dwyer, Osbourn Park, 8, 88, 11.0

Christian Blaine, Woodbridge, 7, 77, 11.0

Jay Randall, Patriot, 7, 73, 10.4

Ja'Shaun Morrison, Unity Reed, 9, 90, 10.0

3-POINT LEADERS

Name School Games Total Average

Chancellor Perkins, Gar-Field, 12, 37, 3.1

Kyle Honore, Potomac, 6, 17, 2.8

Jack Vander Woude, Seton, 5, 14, 2.8

Mike Ackerman, Patriot, 7, 19, 2.7

Tey Barbour, Osbourn, 11, 29, 2.6

Jace Garza, Manassas Park, 7, 17, 2.4

Nick Marrero, Patriot, 7, 13, 1.9

Sean Scott, Unity Reed, 9, 16, 1.8

Sam Norfleet, Forest Park, 10, 15, 1.5

Bobby Vander Woude, Seton, 7, 10, 1.4

Trey Terrell, Osbourn Park, 8, 11, 1.4

Jordan Perkins, Freedom-WB, 6, 7, 1.2

Winston Raford, Forest Park, 10, 11, 1.1

Devin Chambers, Manassas Park, 7, 7, 1.0

Logan Dwyer, Osbourn Park, 8, 8, 1.0

Michael Cooper, Woodbridge, 5, 5, 1.0

Tavarres Riley, Freedom-WB, 6, 6, 1.0

David Fawcett is the sports editor for InsideNoVa.com. Reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com

