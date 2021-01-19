SCORING LEADERS
Name School Games Points Average
Hayden James Heritage 6 126 21.0
Payton Simmons Manassas Park 6 119 19.8
Nate Arrington Hylton 5 99 19.8
Trey Nelson Patriot 7 123 17.6
Chad Watson Patriot 7 117 16.7
Cameron Cole Osbourn Park 4 66 16.5
Shane Feden Woodbridge 6 99 16.5
Andrew Nguyen Seton 9 146 16.2
Tristen Olds Battlefield 5 80 16.0
Chancellor Perkins Gar-Field 7 103 14.7
Brandon Forst Brentsville 5 73 14.6
Anthony Jackson Potomac 2 29 14.5
Lorin Hall Potomac 2 28 14.0
Marcus Young Gar-Field 7 96 13.7
Jack Vander Woude Seton 9 122 13.6
Trey Iievbare Brentsville 5 67 13.4
Jace Garza Manassas Park 6 77 12.8
Da'Shaun Gibson Unity Reed 6 73 12.2
Rahim Woni Osbourn Park 4 46 11.5
Jordan Perkins Freedom 6 67 11.2
Trey Bauer Seton 9 101 11.2
Sean Scott Unity Reed 6 65 10.8
Junior Bonsu Battlefield 5 53 10.6
Kelby Garnett Hylton 7 73 10.4
Noah Wheatley Colgan 6 62 10.3
Collin Griffith Manassas Park 6 62 10.3
KC Clark Forest Park 4 41 10.3
3-POINT LEADERS
Name School Games Total Average
Chancellor Perkins Gar-Field 7 29 4.2
Hayden James Heritage 6 24 4.0
Anthony Jackson Potomac 2 7 3.5
Brandon Forst Brentsville 5 17 3.4
Tristen Olds Battlefield 5 15 3.0
Carson Miller Osbourn Park 4 11 2.8
Collin Griffith Manassas Park 6 15 2.5
Noah Wheatley Colgan 6 14 2.3
Jack Vander Woude Seton 9 20 2.2
Chad Watson Patriot 7 15 2.2
Manny Ojo Osbourn 3 6 2.0
Trey Nelson Patriot 7 14 2.0
Trey Bauer Seton 9 17 1.9
Andrew Nguyen Seton 9 16 1.8
Jace Garza Manassas Park 6 11 1.8
Sean Scott Unity Reed 5 9 1.8
Josh Newland Osbourn 3 5 1.7
KC Clark Forest Park 4 6 1.5
Kyle Honore Potomac 2 3 1.5
Shane Feden Woodbridge 6 9 1.5
Da'Shaun Gibson Unity Reed 6 8 1.3
Maddux Tennant Battlefield 5 5 1.0
