High school boys basketball standings (Prince William County)

BOYS

(Through Dec. 20)

Cardinal District

 District
Overall
Hylton2-08-1
Colgan1-07-1
Potomac1-04-2
Woodbridge0-04-1
Freedom-WB1-12-1
Gar-Field0-23-4
Forest Park0-22-5

                                    Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
John Champe2-03-0
Patriot1-04-0
Battlefield1-15-2
Osbourn Park1-15-3

Osbourn

Freedom-SR

Gainesville

Unity Reed

1-1

1-2

0-1

0-1

3-4

2-5

5-3

2-4

                                                                                                                

                          Class 3 Northwestern District

 District
Overall
Skyline0-04-2
William Monroe0-03-1
Meridian 0-02-3 
Manassas Park0-0 1-4
Warren County 0-01-6 
Brentsville 0-0 0-5 
   

                                    Others

 DistrictOverall
John Pauln/a1-3
Seton0-02-2
   
   
   

                                                              

