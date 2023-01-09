Skip to main content
High school boys basketball standings (Prince William County)

BOYS

(Through Jan. 7)

Cardinal District

 District
Overall
Potomac4-011-2
Forest Park4-07-5
Gar-Field2-13-7
Freedom-WB1-25-2
Woodbridge1-26-6
Colgan0-38-3
Hylton0-43-10

                                    Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
Battlefield6-014-0
Patriot6-010-2
Gainesville3-310-4
Freedom-SR 3-39-4

John Champe

Osbourn

Osbourn Park

Unity Reed

2-4

2-4

1-5

1-5

7-4

6-8

3-9

2-12

                                                                                 

                     Others

 District
Overall
Manassas Park0-00-11
Brentsville0-02-9
Seton1-08-5
   
   
   
   

                                    Others

 DistrictOverall
John Pauln/a1-3
Seton1-09-6
Christ Chapel0-0 7-6
   
   

                                                              

