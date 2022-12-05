basketball generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

MONDAY, DEC. 5

BOYS

The Heights School at Seton, 5:30 p.m.

Brooke Point at Hylton, 7 p.m.

Manassas Park at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.

Unity Reed at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty-Bealeton at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Seton at the Oakcrest School, 4 p.m.

Hylton at Brooke Point, 7 p.m.

Unity Reed at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.

Park View-Sterling at Osbourn, 7 p.m.

Osbourn Park at Potomac, 7 p.m.

Brentsville at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

BOYS

Annandale at Hylton, 7 p.m.

Unity Reed at Colgan, 7 p.m.

Battlefield at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.

Brentsville at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Kettle Run at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.

Freedom TBA

John Paul the Great at St. Albans, TBA

GIRLS

Covenant at Seton, 5:30 p.m.

Hylton at Annandale, 6 p.m.

Forest Park at Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Gainesville at Millbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Colgan at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.

James Monroe at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.

Manassas Park at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

BOYS

Colgan at Brooke Point, 6 p.m.

West Potomac at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.

Battlefield at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.

Osbourn Park at Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom-Woodbridge, TBA

GIRLS

Freedom-South Riding at Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge at North Stafford, 7 p.m.

Gainesville at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.

Unity Reed at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

BOYS

John Paul the Great at Fork Union, 6 p.m.

Hylton at Stafford, 7 p.m.

Independence at Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Osbourn at John Champe, 7 p.m.

Osbourn Park at Massaponax, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Stafford at Hylton, 7 p.m.

John Champe at Osbourn, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

BOYS

Gar-Field at Riverbend, 7:30 p.m.

Brentsville at Kettle Run, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.

James Monroe at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.

Seton at Eastern Mennonite Tournament

Freedom-Woodbridge at Colonial Forge, TBD

GIRLS

Seton at Steward, 5 p.m.

Gar-Field at Riverbend, 5:30 p.m.

Osbourn at John R. Lewis, 6 p.m.

Forest Park at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Kettle Run at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.

Manassas Park at James Monroe, 7 p.m.

She Got Game Tournament at St. James Sports and Wellness Complex

Colgan vs. Roland Park (MD, 4 p.m.

Osbourn Park vs. American Heritage (FL), 4 p.m.

Cabell Midland (WV) vs. Potomac, 4 p.m.

Mercersburg Academy (PA) vs. John Paul the Great, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

BOYS

Seton at Eastern Mennonite Tournament

John Paul the Great at Maret, 1:45 p.m.

Kyle Honore Tip-Off at Potomac High School

Woodbridge vs. Caroline, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Freedom-Woodbridge at Meadowbrook, 4:30 p.m.

She Got Game Tournament at St. James Sports and Wellness Complex

West Catholic (PA) vs. Forest Park, 9 a.m.

Colgan vs. Fairview (PA), 9:15 a.m.

Potomac vs. Spring-Ford (PA), 2:35 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.