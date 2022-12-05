MONDAY, DEC. 5
BOYS
The Heights School at Seton, 5:30 p.m.
Brooke Point at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Unity Reed at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty-Bealeton at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Seton at the Oakcrest School, 4 p.m.
Hylton at Brooke Point, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Park View-Sterling at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
BOYS
Annandale at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Kettle Run at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Freedom TBA
John Paul the Great at St. Albans, TBA
GIRLS
Covenant at Seton, 5:30 p.m.
Hylton at Annandale, 6 p.m.
Forest Park at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Millbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
BOYS
Colgan at Brooke Point, 6 p.m.
West Potomac at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Battlefield at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Unity Reed, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge, TBA
GIRLS
Freedom-South Riding at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at North Stafford, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Unity Reed at Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
BOYS
John Paul the Great at Fork Union, 6 p.m.
Hylton at Stafford, 7 p.m.
Independence at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Massaponax, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Stafford at Hylton, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
BOYS
Gar-Field at Riverbend, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Kettle Run, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Seton at Eastern Mennonite Tournament
Freedom-Woodbridge at Colonial Forge, TBD
GIRLS
Seton at Steward, 5 p.m.
Gar-Field at Riverbend, 5:30 p.m.
Osbourn at John R. Lewis, 6 p.m.
Forest Park at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Kettle Run at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at James Monroe, 7 p.m.
She Got Game Tournament at St. James Sports and Wellness Complex
Colgan vs. Roland Park (MD, 4 p.m.
Osbourn Park vs. American Heritage (FL), 4 p.m.
Cabell Midland (WV) vs. Potomac, 4 p.m.
Mercersburg Academy (PA) vs. John Paul the Great, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
BOYS
Seton at Eastern Mennonite Tournament
John Paul the Great at Maret, 1:45 p.m.
Kyle Honore Tip-Off at Potomac High School
Woodbridge vs. Caroline, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Freedom-Woodbridge at Meadowbrook, 4:30 p.m.
She Got Game Tournament at St. James Sports and Wellness Complex
West Catholic (PA) vs. Forest Park, 9 a.m.
Colgan vs. Fairview (PA), 9:15 a.m.
Potomac vs. Spring-Ford (PA), 2:35 p.m.
