MONDAY, NOV. 28
BOYS
Hylton at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Liberty-Bealeton, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
Unity Reed at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Park View-Sterling, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Freedom-Woodbridge at Unity Reed, 6 p.m.
Osbourn at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Lake Braddock at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Patriot at North Stafford, 7 p.m.
Handley at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
BOYS
Avalon School at Seton, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Vernon at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Kettle Run at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Miller School at Seton, 5:30 p.m.
Gar-Field at Gainesville, 5:30 p.m.
Colgan at Brooke Point, 6 p.m.
Brentsville at Kettle Run, 7:30 p.m.
John Paul the Great vs. King’s Christian Academy at SSSAS Invitational, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
BOYS
Unity Reed at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
The Heights at John Paul the Great, TBA
GIRLS
Osbourn at Manassas Park, 5:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Osbourn Park, 5:30 p.m.
Potomac at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
John Paul the Great at SSSAS Invitational, TBD
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
BOYS
Massaponax at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Annandale vs. Gainesville at Robinson HS, 5:30 p.m.
Battlefield vs. Christ Chapel at South Lakes, 5:45 p.m.
Patriot at Hayfield, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
BOYS
Seton at Woodberry Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at West Springfield, 6 p.m.
Unity Reed vs. Fairfax at George Marshall HS, 6:30 p.m.
North Stafford at Hylton, 7 p.m.
John R. Lewis vs. Gainesville at Robinson HS, 5:30 p.m.
Battlefield at South Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn vs. Edison at WT Woodson, 6 p.m.
Gar-Field at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
Colgan at George Marshall, 8 p.m.
Manassas Park at James Monroe, 7 p.m.
John Paul the Great at Flint Hill, 8:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Gar-Field at Justice, 5:45 p.m.
North Stafford at Hylton, 5:30 p.m.
Massaponax at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge vs. Gainesville at Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
Colgan at Osbourn Park, 8 p.m.
James Monroe at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
John Paul the Great at the Potomac School, 6 p.m.
Seton at the Potomac School Tournament
Freedom at West Springfield Tournament
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
BOYS
Midlothian at Potomac, 2 p.m.
Colgan vs. Herndon at George Marshall High School, 2 p.m.
Gar-Field vs. Independence at Westfield HS, 5:45 p.m.
Woodbridge at Princess Anne, 6 p.m.
Osbourn at WT Woodson, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at George Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Gar-Field at Justice HS Tournament, 1 p.m.
Colgan vs. Gainesville at Osbourn Park, 4 p.m.
Woodbridge at Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
John Paul the Great at the Potomac School Tournament TBD
Seton at the Potomac School Tournament
