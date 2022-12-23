basketball generic.jpg

MONDAY, DEC. 26

BOYS

Governor’s Challenge in Wicomico County, MD

Potomac vs. Edmondson-Westside (MD), 3:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

BOYS

George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School

South County vs. Forest Park, 2:45 p.m.

Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School

Woodbridge vs. Battlefield, 4 p.m.

Unity Reed vs. Briar Woods, 5:45 p.m.

Governor’s Challenge in Wicomico County, MD

Patriot vs. Winston Churchill (MD), 3:15 p.m.

Potomac, Tbd

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

BOYS

Forest Park at George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School

Woodbridge, Battlefield, Unity Reed at Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School

Patriot at Governor’s Challenge in Wicomico County, MD

Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church HS

Osbourn vs. Woodgrove, 12:30 p.m.

Hylton vs. Falls Church, 9:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon Holiday Tournament at Mount Vernon High School

John R. Lewis vs. Seton, 10 a.m.

Christ Chapel vs. Oakton, noon

GIRLS

Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan HS

Gainesville vs. WT Woodson, 1:30 p.m.

Westfield vs. Stone Bridge, 3:15 p.m.

West Potomac vs. Brentsville, 5 p.m.

Colonial Forge vs. Colgan, 6:45 p.m.

Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church HS

Potomac School vs. Battlefield, 10:45 a.m.

Washington-Liberty vs. Osbourn, 4 p.m.

Gar-Field vs. Falls Church, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop O’Connell Jingle Bell Tournament

Freedom vs. Forest Park, 3 p.m.

DJO vs. John Paul the Great, 6 p.m.

Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton HS

Patriot vs. Holy Child, 4:15 p.m.

South County vs. Seton 6 p.m.

Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School

Manassas Park vs. Lightridge, 7 p.m.

Boo Williams Christmas Classic in Suffolk

Silver Division

Manchester vs. Woodbridge, 9 p.m.

Bronze Division

Indian River vs. Potomac, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

BOYS

Forest Park at George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School

Osbourn, Hylton at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church HS

Woodbridge, Battlefield, Unity Reed at Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School

Seton and Christ Chapel at Mount Vernon Holiday Tournament at Mount Vernon High School

Skip Fowler Holiday Tournament at Martinsburg High School (W.Va)

Gainesville vs. Cesar Chavez (D.C.), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Manassas Park at Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School

Gar-Field, Osbourn, Battlefield at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church HS

Potomac, Woodbridge at Boo Williams Christmas Classic in Suffolk

Freedom-Woodbridge at Eastern View Tournament

Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan HS

Bishop O’Connell Jingle Bell Tournament

Sandy Springs vs. Forest Park, noon

West Springfield vs. John Paul the Great, 1:30 p.m.

Freedom-Woodbridge vs. Severn, 3 p.m.

Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton HS

Patriot vs. Robinson, 4:15 p.m.

Seton vs. Mt. Vernon, 6 p.m.

All About The Girls Holiday Tournament at Concordia Preparatory School, Towson (MD)

Hylton vs. John Carroll, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

BOYS

Osbourn, Hylton at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church HS

Seton and Christ Chapel at Mount Vernon Holiday Tournament at Mount Vernon High School

Skip Fowler Holiday Tournament at Martinsburg High School (W.Va)

Gainesville vs. Jefferson (W.Va), 6 p.m.

GIRLS

Hylton at the All About The Girls Holiday Tournament at Concordia Preparatory School, Towson (MD)

Potomac, Woodbridge at Boo Williams Christmas Classic in Suffolk

Gar-Field, Osbourn, Battlefield at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church HS

Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan HS

Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton HS

Yorktown vs. Patriot, 6 p.m.

Seton vs. Oakton, 7:45 p.m.

Bishop O’Connell Jingle Bell Tournament

John Paul the Great vs. Freedom-Woodbridge, 3 p.m.

Maret vs. Forest Park, 4:30 p.m.

