MONDAY, DEC. 26
BOYS
Governor’s Challenge in Wicomico County, MD
Potomac vs. Edmondson-Westside (MD), 3:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
BOYS
George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School
South County vs. Forest Park, 2:45 p.m.
Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School
Woodbridge vs. Battlefield, 4 p.m.
Unity Reed vs. Briar Woods, 5:45 p.m.
Governor’s Challenge in Wicomico County, MD
Patriot vs. Winston Churchill (MD), 3:15 p.m.
Potomac, Tbd
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
BOYS
Forest Park at George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School
Woodbridge, Battlefield, Unity Reed at Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School
Patriot at Governor’s Challenge in Wicomico County, MD
Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church HS
Osbourn vs. Woodgrove, 12:30 p.m.
Hylton vs. Falls Church, 9:15 p.m.
Mount Vernon Holiday Tournament at Mount Vernon High School
John R. Lewis vs. Seton, 10 a.m.
Christ Chapel vs. Oakton, noon
GIRLS
Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan HS
Gainesville vs. WT Woodson, 1:30 p.m.
Westfield vs. Stone Bridge, 3:15 p.m.
West Potomac vs. Brentsville, 5 p.m.
Colonial Forge vs. Colgan, 6:45 p.m.
Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church HS
Potomac School vs. Battlefield, 10:45 a.m.
Washington-Liberty vs. Osbourn, 4 p.m.
Gar-Field vs. Falls Church, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop O’Connell Jingle Bell Tournament
Freedom vs. Forest Park, 3 p.m.
DJO vs. John Paul the Great, 6 p.m.
Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton HS
Patriot vs. Holy Child, 4:15 p.m.
South County vs. Seton 6 p.m.
Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School
Manassas Park vs. Lightridge, 7 p.m.
Boo Williams Christmas Classic in Suffolk
Silver Division
Manchester vs. Woodbridge, 9 p.m.
Bronze Division
Indian River vs. Potomac, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
BOYS
Forest Park at George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School
Osbourn, Hylton at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church HS
Woodbridge, Battlefield, Unity Reed at Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School
Seton and Christ Chapel at Mount Vernon Holiday Tournament at Mount Vernon High School
Skip Fowler Holiday Tournament at Martinsburg High School (W.Va)
Gainesville vs. Cesar Chavez (D.C.), 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Manassas Park at Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School
Gar-Field, Osbourn, Battlefield at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church HS
Potomac, Woodbridge at Boo Williams Christmas Classic in Suffolk
Freedom-Woodbridge at Eastern View Tournament
Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan HS
Bishop O’Connell Jingle Bell Tournament
Sandy Springs vs. Forest Park, noon
West Springfield vs. John Paul the Great, 1:30 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge vs. Severn, 3 p.m.
Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton HS
Patriot vs. Robinson, 4:15 p.m.
Seton vs. Mt. Vernon, 6 p.m.
All About The Girls Holiday Tournament at Concordia Preparatory School, Towson (MD)
Hylton vs. John Carroll, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
BOYS
Osbourn, Hylton at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church HS
Seton and Christ Chapel at Mount Vernon Holiday Tournament at Mount Vernon High School
Skip Fowler Holiday Tournament at Martinsburg High School (W.Va)
Gainesville vs. Jefferson (W.Va), 6 p.m.
GIRLS
Hylton at the All About The Girls Holiday Tournament at Concordia Preparatory School, Towson (MD)
Potomac, Woodbridge at Boo Williams Christmas Classic in Suffolk
Gar-Field, Osbourn, Battlefield at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church HS
Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan HS
Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton HS
Yorktown vs. Patriot, 6 p.m.
Seton vs. Oakton, 7:45 p.m.
Bishop O’Connell Jingle Bell Tournament
John Paul the Great vs. Freedom-Woodbridge, 3 p.m.
Maret vs. Forest Park, 4:30 p.m.
