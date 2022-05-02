As is typical at the last weekend of the regular season, finish margins between boats were close and race times were fast. VASRA holds two regattas on the last regular season weekend: Al Urquia on the Occoquan and Charlie Butt on the Potomac.
The Al Urquia Regatta was the largest regatta of the 2022 season. 248 boats from 35 schools participated. Visiting schools Wilson (DC) and Mount St. Joseph (PA) had a successful regatta. They finished as the top Varsity and 2nd Varsity 8s. Wakefield boys and girls finished as the top local school in the Varsity 8 finals.
Multiple schools captured the small boat finals. Stone Bridge boys and Mount St. Joseph prevailed in the Varsity 4 finals. Western Albemarle won 4 of the 5 varsity sculling events. Hylton broke the sweep with a win in the girls double.
The late Alfred “Col. Al” Urquia was a 30 year contributor to local high school rowing. He held numerous positions including president of the Northern Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association (now known as VASRA). The regatta has been named in his honor since 1997.
Al Urquia Varsity Results:
Girls Varsity 8 Final
1 Mount St. Joseph 4:59.5
2 Wilson 5:02.1
3 Wakefield 5:13.1
4 Oakton 5:17.0
5 Madison 5:20.5
6 Langley 5:27.9
Boys Varsity 8 Final
1 Wilson 4:34.4
2 Wakefield 4:36.5
3 Woodson 4:40.2
4 Colgan 4:44.9
5 Jefferson 4:46.3
6 West Springfield 4:52.2
Girls 2nd Varsity 8 Final
1 Wilson 5:10.2
2 Mount St. Joseph 5:11.8
3 Wakefield 5:27.4
4 Robinson 5:32.4
5 Riverside 5:32.8
6 Langley 5:36.2
Boys 2nd Varsity 8 Final
1 Wilson 4:46.9
2 Riverside 4:56.2
3 Jefferson 4:58.1
4 Madison 4:59.6
5 Colgan 5:01.1
6 Woodson 5:03.1
Girls Varsity 4 Final
1 Mount St. Joseph 5:43.7
2 Stone Bridge 5:55.0
3 Lake Braddock 5:58.7
4 St. John’s 6:00.7
5 Briar Woods 6:11.8
6 South County 6:32.8
Boys Varsity 4 Final
1 Stone Bridge 5:08.9
2 South County 5:10.5
3 Lake Braddock 5:12.9
4 Fairfax 5:13.2
5 Wilson 5:27.7
Girls 2nd Varsity 4
1 Mount St. Joseph A 6:02.9
2 Mount St. Joseph B 6:09.0
3 St. John’s A 6:29.8
4 Lake Braddock 6:39.2
5 St. John’s B 6:47.0
6 Independence 6:47.4
Boys 2nd Varsity 4 Final
1 St. John’s 5:17.7
2 Robinson 5:31.7
3 South County 5:32.3
4 Stone Bridge 5:36.2
5 Fairfax 5:39.4
6 Battlefield 6:03.8
Boys Varsity Quad
1 Western Albemarle A 5:18.5
2 Justice 5:29.0
3 Briar Woods 6:10.3
4 Western Albemarle B 6:12.7
Girls Varsity Double
1 Hylton 6:18.6
2 Western Albemarle 6:52.2
3 Fairfax 6:56.4
4 Gar-Field 7:00.1
Boys Varsity Double
1 Western Albemarle 5:10.1
2 Justice 5:55.8
3 Stone Bridge 6:00.6
Girls Varsity Single
1 Western Albemarle (Dagner) 6:31.5
2 Potomac School (Dowley) 7:03.0
3 Potomac (Carter) 7:05.7
4 Gar-Field (Garcia) 7:34.2
Boys Varsity Single
1 Western Albemarle (Kennedy) 5:42.9
2 Western Albemarle (Bragaw) 6:03.3
Charlie Butt Regatta
The Charlie Butt Regatta is the only VASRA regatta held on the Potomac River. The race course is located along the Georgetown waterfront and has 4 lanes, compared to the 6 lane course on the Occoquan.
As a result, this regatta is typically smaller than most other VASRA regattas. Only 71 boats from 10 schools participated. McLean girls and Yorktown boys won the Varsity 8 events. Yorktown girls and West Potomac boys captured the Varsity 4 events. Only winning times and finish places were available for this article.
The late Charlie Butt is known as the father of DC area rowing. He was the founding coach at Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty) and helped start many of the other teams in the region during his over 40 years of coaching. In addition, he was instrumental in developing the Occoquan race course at Sandy Run Regional Park and Thompson’s Boat Center on the Potomac. He was named Washingtonian Magazine’s Washingtonian of the Year in 1979 and 1980.
Charlie Butt Varsity Results
Girls Varsity 8
1 McLean 5:29.6
2 Yorktown
3 Alexandria
4 Washington-Liberty
Boys Varsity 8
1 Yorktown 4:48.1
2 Alexandria
3 McLean
4 Washington-Liberty
Girls 2nd Varsity 8
1 Alexandria 5:36.2
2 McLean
3 Yorktown
Boys 2nd Varsity 8
1 Alexandria 5:02.6
2 McLean
3 Washington-Liberty
Girls Varsity 4
1 Yorktown 6:08.7
2 Episcopal A
3 Broad Run
4 Episcopal B
Boys Varsity 4
1 West Potomac 5:43.2
2 Broad Run
3 Mount Vernon
