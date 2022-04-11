Visiting schools St. Alban’s (DC) and Whitman (MD) dominated the Varsity and 2nd Varsity 8 finals at the Darrell Winslow Regatta on April 9. Both schools were able to finish ahead of all local competition on a windy Occoquan River course. 30 total teams raced in the regatta that featured 49 races. All varsity events with more than 6 entries held heats and finals.
In the small boats, Stone Bridge boys and Bishop O’Connell girls sweep their respective Varsity and 2nd Varsity 4 finals. Granby, Justice, Hylton and Potomac School all took home first place finishes in the sculling events (2 oars per rower).
The regatta is named in honor of the late Executive Director of the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (now NOVA Parks). He was responsible for creating Sandy Run Regional Park, the location of the Occoquan River race course.
Results
Boys Varsity 8 Final
1 Whitman (MD) 5:02.3
2 St. Albans (DC) 5:02.4
3 McLean 5:14.4
4 Colgan 5:17.4
5 Langley 5:25.5
6 West Springfield 5:31.7
Girls Varsity 8 Final
1 Whitman (MD) 5:51.3
2 Oakton 5:57.5
3 McLean 6:01.5
4 Madison 6:08.3
5 West Springfield 6:09.4
6 Robinson 6:13.5
Boys 2nd Varsity 8 Final
1 St. Albans (DC) 5:24.8
2 Whitman (MD) 5:31.7
3 Riverside 5:35.2
4 McLean 5:35.9
5 West Springfield 5:44.5
6 Langley 5:51.9
Girls 2nd Varsity 8 Final
1 Whitman (MD) 6:03.8
2 Langley 6:14.5
3 Riverside 6:16.0
4 Robinson 6:27.6
5 Madison 6:28.2
6 McLean 6:31.4
Boys Varsity 4 Final
1 Stone Bridge 6:03.6
2 Robinson 6:03.8
3 South County 6:09.7
4 Fairfax 6:10.9
5 Lake Braddock 6:12.6
6 Bishop O'Connell 6:18.2
Girls Varsity 4 Final
1 Bishop O'Connell 6:51.3
2 Stone Bridge 6:52.7
3 Episcopal 7:14.7
4 Lake Braddock 7:27.5
5 Briar Woods 7:28.7
Boys 2nd Varsity 4 Final
1 Stone Bridge 6:51.6
2 Fairfax 6:56.6
3 South County 6:57.8
4 Robinson 7:17.6
5 Lake Braddock 7:32.0
Girls 2nd Varsity 4 Final
1 Bishop O'Connell 7:11.4
2 Lake Braddock 7:48.6
3 South County 7:56.8
4 Episcopal 8:07.3
Girls Quad Final
1 Granby 7:33.1
2 Justice 7:54.2
3 Hylton 9:08.9
Boys Double Final
1 Justice 7:42.2
2 Hylton 7:56.0
3 Stone Bridge 8:00.8
4 Gar-Field 8:09.1
Girls Double Final
1 Hylton A 7:44.8
2 Hylton B 8:35.6
3 Mount Vernon 11:06.2
Girls Single Final
1 Potomac School 9:12.9
2 Potomac 10:13.5
3 Gar-Field 11:10.4
