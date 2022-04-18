Wakefield girls and McLean boys swept the varsity 8 finals at the Ted Phoenix Regatta at Sandy Run Regional Park on April 16. Both teams are defending state champions in their respective events and their mid-season results indicate that they will contend again this year.
In the small boat events, South County, Wakefield, Hylton and Potomac all captured wins.
The regatta was the smallest, full team regatta of the season with only 19 teams competing. Many Prince William and Loudoun schools either did not race, or raced with limited rosters due to spring break. All local teams will resume racing on April 23.
The late Edward “Ted” Phoenix was a longtime contributor to local high school rowing. He helped grow Potomac’s team in the early 80’s and eventually assumed different leadership roles within the Northern Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association (now VASRA). At the time of his death in 2004 he was on the Board of Directors for both the Scholastic Rowing Association of America and USRowing.
Varsity Results
Girls Varsity 8 Final
1 Wakefield 5:24.6
2 McLean 5:27.8
3 Langley 5:31.7
4 Alexandria 5:33.8
5 Robinson 5:36.1
6 Woodson 5:45.4
Boys Varsity 8 Final
1 McLean 4:48.3
2 Alexandria 4:51.2
3 Woodson 4:53.0
4 Madison 4:59.7
5 Langley 5:00.6
Girls 2nd Varsity 8 Final
1 Wakefield 5:37.7
2 Alexandria 5:38.1
3 Langley 5:39.7
4 Robinson 5:48.9
5 Madison 5:53.0
6 McLean 5:56.5
Boys 2nd Varsity 8 Final
1 McLean 5:03.8
2 Alexandria 5:09.7
3 Woodson 5:11.9
4 West Springfield 5:15.9
5 Langley 5:18.4
Girls Varsity 4
1 South County 6:33.3
2 Lake Braddock A 6:45.4
3 Lake Braddock B 7:10.8
4 Forest Park 7:15.7
Boys Varsity 4 Final
1 Wakefield 5:39.9
2 Robinson 5:47.9
3 Fairfax 5:54.1
4 South County 5:54.9
5 Forest Park 6:21.4
Boys 2nd Varsity 4
1 South County 6:16.0
2 Robinson 6:25.0
3 West Potomac 6:25.6
4 Fairfax 6:28.0
Girls Double
1 Hylton 7:08.1
2 Fairfax 8:24.9
3 Mount Vernon 9:00.4
Boys Double
1 Wakefield A 5:31.4
2 Wakefield B 6:06.1
3 Hylton 6:33.5
4 Mount Vernon 7:53.1
Girls Single
1 Potomac (Carter) 7:36.1
2 Battlefield (Morrison) 7:55.2
3 Battlefield (Pennington) 8:25.1
Boys Single
1 Potomac (Ware) 6:53.2
2 Battlefield (Stephens) 10:23.5
