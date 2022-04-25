The Ryz Obuchowicz Regatta on April 23 provided spectators with exciting racing in fast tailwind conditions. Woodson, Oakton, Robinson and South County all captured wins in the varsity sweep events (1 oar per rower). With 242 boats entered from 36 schools, this was the largest local regatta of the season.
Additionally, this was the first regatta of the season that many of the sculling events (2 oars per rower) had more than 6 entrees. Sculling boats have either 1, 2 or 4 rowers. Since a school decides what events it will enter, schools with fewer rowers tend to focus on sculling events instead of sweep events. Western Albemarle, Albemarle and Great Bridge took home top finishes in these events.
Varsity Results
Boys Varsity Quad
1 Western Albemarle 5:01.8
2 Great Bridge 5:20.0
3 Justice 5:28.7
4 Washington-Liberty 5:55.8
5 Mount Vernon 6:18.4
6 Briar Woods 6:29.5
Girls Varsity Quad
1 Western Albemarle 5:33.9
2 Mathews 5:44.8
3 Justice 6:25.1
Boys Varsity Double Final
1 Albemarle 5:10.9
2 Albemarle B 5:39.2
2 Grassfield 5:39.2
4 Justice 5:46.9
5 Western Albemarle 5:50.9
6 Stone Bridge 6:12.0
Girls Varsity Double Final
1 Albemarle A 5:38.8
2 Mathews 5:51.0
3 Albemarle B 5:57.6
4 Western Albemarle 6:07.8
5 Hylton 6:08.4
6 Great Bridge 6:31.0
Boys Varsity Single
1 Western Albemarle (Kennedy) 5:45.4
2 Western Albemarle (Frank) 5:54.8
3 Great Bridge (Futerman) 6:17.0
4 Potomac (Ware) 6:31.3
5 Washington-Liberty (Hundelt) 7:37.1
Girls Varsity Single Final
1 Great Bridge (Eberle) 6:24.3
2 Albemarle (Duval) 6:32.7
3 Maury (Deane) 6:34.7
4 Freeman (Gordon) 6:36.8
5 Potomac (Carter) 7:00.3
6 Greenbrier (Gibson) 7:00.7
Boys Varsity 8 Final
1 Woodson 4:35.3
2 Colgan 4:38.4
3 Madison 4:40.8
4 West Springfield 4:41.2
5 Jefferson 4:44.4
6 Washington-Liberty 4:46.4
Girls Varsity 8 Final
1 Oakton 5:04.8
2 Madison 5:12.3
3 Robinson 5:12.9
4 Jefferson 5:17.9
5 Colgan 5:19.1
6 West Springfield 5:20.4
Boys 2nd Varsity 8 Final
1 Riverside 4:48.9
2 Madison 4:51.3
3 Colgan 4:51.9
4 West Springfield 4:53.0
5 Jefferson 4:55.7
6 Washington-Liberty 4:57.2
Girls 2nd Varsity 8 Final
1 Robinson 5:23.9
2 Riverside 5:27.4
3 West Springfield 5:32.1
4 Oakton 5:32.6
5 Jefferson 5:36.5
Boys Varsity 4 Final
1 Robinson 5:03.7
2 South County 5:06.2
3 Fairfax 5:06.4
4 Stone Bridge 5:07.7
5 Lake Braddock 5:08.0
6 Norfolk Academy 5:16.7
Girls Varsity 4 Final
1 South County 5:44.9
2 Lake Braddock 5:53.1
3 Broad Run 5:58.5
4 Forest Park 6:11.1
5 Norfolk Academy 6:22.1
6 Sidwell Friends 6:24.6
Boys 2nd Varsity 4 Final
1 South County 5:23.4
2 Fairfax 5:27.3
3 Stone Bridge 5:34.1
4 Broad Run 5:36.4
5 Robinson 5:43.7
6 Lake Braddock 5:49.5
Girls 2nd Varsity 4
1 Sidwell Friends 6:10.3
2 West Potomac 6:17.9
3 Lake Braddock 6:23.7
The late Ryz Obuchowicz was a long time regatta official and referee. Like many rowing officials, he became involved in the sport when his children started to row, but continued long after they graduated. In addition to his many years as an official and referee, he served as the West Springfield Crew Booster president and on the boards of both VASRA and the Scholastic Rowing Association of America. This is the first year that a regatta is named in his honor.
