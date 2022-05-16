The local high school rowing season came to a conclusion at the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Championship Day 2 Regatta on May 14 at Sandy Run Regional Park.
Wakefield earned the impressive feat of winning both the Boys and Girls Varsity 8 championships in the same year, an accomplishment that Virginia schools have rarely done the last 20 years. The boys won the event for the first time. The girls defended their 2021 title.
In the Varsity 4s, Robinson boys won while Yorktown girls repeated as champions. Albemarle girls and Western Albemarle boys swept the Varsity Quad and Varsity Double championships. The two schools continued their dominance in sculling events by capturing a combined 17 medals in 12 events.
The championship regatta is open to all public and private schools in Virginia and serves as a qualifier for Scholastic Nationals. Although most of the schools are from Northern Virginia, rowing programs from Richmond, Charlottesville and the Tidewater area also attend. 188 boats from 49 schools raced for state championships. The number of competitors in 2022 indicates that the sport is returning to near pre-COVID participation levels.
*Nationals automatic qualifier. Note: 2nd Varsity 8s can only qualify if the school’s Varsity 8 also qualifies.
Boys Varsity 8 Final
1 Wakefield 4:32.0*
2 McLean 4:35.0*
3 Alexandria 4:35.5*
4 Yorktown 4:36.2
5 Jefferson 4:45.1
6 Langley 4:47.9
Girls Varsity 8 Final
1 Wakefield 5:07.2*
2 Oakton 5:07.9*
3 Alexandria 5:09.9*
4 McLean 5:13.2
5 Madison 5:15.2
6 Colgan 5:21.3
Boys Varsity 4 Final
1 Robinson 5:04.0*
2 South County 5:06.8*
3 Norfolk Academy 5:07.0*
4 Stone Bridge 5:07.3
5 Fairfax 5:12.1
6 Lake Braddock 5:15.6
Girls Varsity 4 Final
1 Yorktown 5:49.6*
2 Stone Bridge 5:53.7*
3 South County 5:54.3*
4 Episcopal 5:56.6
5 Woodbridge 5:57.7
6 Lake Braddock 6:06.9
Boys Varsity Quad
1 Western Albemarle 5:15.0*
2 Justice 5:16.5
3 Washington-Liberty 5:45.5
4 Mount Vernon 6:04.0
5 Briar Woods 6:05.2
Girls Varsity Quad
1 Albemarle 5:32.4*
2 Western Albemarle 5:39.7
3 Mathews 5:41.5
4 Norfolk Academy 5:52.5
5 Granby 6:11.2
6 Justice 6:27.2
Boys Varsity Double Final
1 Western Albemarle 5:08.2*
2 Albemarle 5:12.7*
3 James River 5:44.9
4 Justice 5:51.3
5 Stone Bridge 6:00.7
6 Hylton 6:02.7
Girls Varsity Double Final
1 Albemarle 5:47.1*
2 Mathews 5:53.9*
3 Hylton 6:09.8
4 Great Bridge 6:16.2
5 Western Albemarle 6:39.6
6 Fairfax 6:43.7
Boys Varsity Single
1 Albemarle (Hutson) 5:53.5*
2 Western Albemarle (Frank) 6:03.5*
3 Mathews (Wheeler) 6:09.5
4 Potomac (Ware) 6:24.2
5 Washington-Liberty (Hundelt) 7:07.7
Girls Varsity Single Final
1 Great Bridge (Eberle) 6:23.7*
2 St. Anne’s-Belfield (Chhabra) 6:30.0*
3 Albemarle (Duval) 6:37.7
4 Freeman (Gordon) 6:49.7
5 Greenbriar (Gibson) 6:54.9
Boys 2nd Varsity 8 Final
1 McLean 4:40.6*
2 Riverside 4:46.5
3 Alexandria 4:47.8*
4 Wakefield 4:50.4
5 West Springfield 4:53.0
6 Jefferson 4:54.4
Girls 2nd Varsity 8 Final
1 Wakefield 5:17.7*
2 Langley 5:19.6
3 Alexandria 5:22.3*
4 Riverside 5:26.6
5 Robinson 5:26.9
6 McLean 5:41.1
Boys Junior 8 Final
1 Fairfax 4:55.9*
2 South County 4:58.7*
3 Oakton 4:59.6*
4 Jefferson 5:01.2
5 Woodbridge 5:08.7
Girls Junior 8
1 South County 5:24.1*
2 Alexandria 5:33.6*
3 Stone Bridge 5:35.6*
4 Colgan 5:37.5
5 Yorktown 5:54.2
6 West Potomac 6:13.9
Boys Junior 4 Final
1 Norfolk Academy 5:16.8*
2 Lake Braddock 5:34.7*
3 Great Bridge 5:37.8*
4 Mathews 5:42.6
5 James River 5:46.4
6 Independence 5:52.3
Girls Junior 4 Final
1 Yorktown 5:58.6*
2 Forest Park 6:05.3*
3 Oakton 6:12.9*
4 Woodbridge 6:21.4
5 Lake Braddock 6:21.6
6 Battlefield 6:28.8
Boys Junior Quad
1 Albemarle 4:50.2*
2 Western Albemarle 5:22.0
3 Gar-Field 5:37.5
4 Hylton 5:46.7
5 Justice 5:51.8
Girls Junior Quad
1 Western Albemarle 5:48.9*
2 Albemarle 5:50.7
3 Alexandria 6:16.8
4 Hylton 7:05.0
Boys Junior Double
1 Western Albemarle 5:20.4*
2 Albemarle 5:43.6
3 Grassfield 5:46.0
4 Hylton 5:55.2
5 Gar-Field 6:24.3
Girls Junior Double
1 Western Albemarle 5:58.1*
2 James River 6:06.7
3 Justice 6:49.6
Boys Junior Single
1 Western Albemarle (Bragaw) 6:00.0
2 Great Bridge (Futerman) 6:26.0
3 Grassfield (Jones) 6:50.1
4 Broad Run (Davidson) 8:11.3
Girls Junior Single
1 Hickory (Conner) 6:22.3
2 Western Albemarle (Dagner) 6:28.3
3 Maury (Deane) 6:53.7
4 Potomac School (Dowley) 7:04.5
5 Potomac (Carter) 7:15.3
