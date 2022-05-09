Rain and minor flooding Saturday could not put a damper on the final VASRA regatta for sub-varsity boats.
Virginia Scholastic Rowing Championship (VSRC) Day 1 is also known as the lower boat championship. There are three types of lower boats: Freshman, Novice (all members are in their first year of racing) and Progression (3rd, 4th and 5th boats). 135 boats from 33 schools competed on the Occoquan race course in Sandy Run Regional Park.
The concept of the “benchwarmer” is not common in crew. If an athlete earns a spot in a boat, they will race against schools that field a boat in the same boat class. For example, a 2nd boat will not race against 1st boats. They will race against other 2nd boats.
As a result of the variety of events offered and the fact that most high school rowers and coxswains have never competed before 9th grade, VSRC Day 1 is considered one of the major events of the season. Trophies are awarded to winners. Medals are awarded to the top three finishers. In addition, the top three Freshman 8s qualify for Scholastic Nationals.
VSRC Day 2 will be on May 14, holding championships for all varsity level boats. In the past, there was one championship regatta for all boat classes. As the championship expanded with the addition of new schools, VASRA decided to move the sub-varsity events to their own day. Although held on separate weekends, they are considered the same regatta for rules purposes.
Girls Freshman 8 Final
1 Wakefield 6:09.2*
2 Sidwell Friends 6:15.6*
3 Woodson 6:22.7*
4 McLean 6:33.1
5 Yorktown 6:35.1
6 Robinson 6:44.8
*Nationals Qualifier
Boys Freshman 8 Final
1 Madison 5:22.5*
2 Wakefield 5:22.9*
3 McLean 5:26.2*
4 Alexandria 5:27.4
5 Langley 5:29.1
6 Washington-Liberty 5:46.6
*Nationals Qualifier
Girls Novice 8 Final
1 Robinson 6:11.4
2 Wakefield 6:20.1
3 Alexandria 6:25.4
4 Riverside 6:30.2
5 Washington-Liberty 6:37.5
6 Madison 6:50.9
Boys Novice 8 Final
1 Jefferson 5:40.9
2 Yorktown 5:46.8
3 Wakefield 5:47.1
4 Robinson 5:48.9
5 Riverside 5:55.2
6 Langley 6:09.7
Girls 3rd 8 Final
1 McLean 6:23.5
2 Langley 6:31.4
3 West Springfield 6:39.5
4 Riverside 6:53.8
DNS Madison
DNS Robinson
Boys 3rd 8 Final
1 McLean 5:21.1
2 Woodson 5:27.6
3 Langley 5:32.3
4 Jefferson 5:33.9
5 Alexandria 5:38.5
6 Riverside 5:41.8
Girls 4th 8
1 Robinson 6:31.3
2 McLean 6:43.0
3 Langley 7:13.0
4 Colgan 7:57.1
Boys 4th 8 Final
1 McLean 5:47.3
2 Woodson 6:03.3
3 Riverside 6:03.5
4 Colgan 6:27.5
5 Langley 6:52.2
Girls 2nd 4
1 Briar Woods 6:51.3
2 Episcopal 6:58.6
3 Woodbridge 7:02.4
4 Lake Braddock 7:23.2
Boys 2nd 4 Final
1 South County 5:57.5
2 Robinson 6:03.5
3 Fairfax 6:05.5
4 Broad Run 6:11.3
5 Lake Braddock 6:18.2
6 West Potomac 6:34.8
Girls Novice 4 Final
1 Lake Braddock 6:42.3
2 Granby 6:53.6
3 West Springfield 6:55.5
4 Episcopal 6:55.8
5 South County 6:59.0
6 Lake Braddock 7:30.1
Boys Novice 4 Final
1 West Springfield 6:08.7
2 Granby 6:10.7
3 Madison 6:15.7
4 Fairfax 6:32.6
5 Broad Run 6:36.2
6 Briar Woods 6:46.0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.