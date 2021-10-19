field hockey generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

CARDINAL DISTRICT

FIELD HOCKEY

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 19

No. 4 Hylton at No. 1 Colgan, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Forest Park at No. 2 Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Oct. 21

At higher seed, 6 p.m.

CEDAR RUN DISTRICT

FIELD HOCKEY

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Oct. 20

No. 5 John Champe at No. 4 Unity Reed, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. 3 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 21

John Champe-Unity Reed winner at No. 1 Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Osbourn Park-Freedom-South Riding winner at No. 2 Patriot, 6 p.m.

Final

Monday, Oct. 25

At higher seed

