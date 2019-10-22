CARDINAL DISTRICT
FIELD HOCKEY
First round
Monday, Oct. 21
No. 4 Forest Park 3, No. 5 Gar-Field 0
No. 3 Hylton 3, No. 6 Potomac 0
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Forest Park at No. 1 Colgan, 6 p.m.
Hylton at No. 2 Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, Oct. 24
6 p.m. (at higher seed)
VOLLEYBALL
First round
Monday, Oct. 21
No. 4 Gar-Field 3, No. 5 Hylton 2
No. 3 Woodbridge 3, No. 6 Potomac 0
No. 7 Freedom at No. 2 Forest Park 3, No. 7 Freedom 0
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Gar-Field at No. 1 Colgan, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge vs. Forest Park at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Final
Thursday, Oct. 24
7 p.m. (at higher seed)
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
FIELD HOCKEY
First round at Patriot HS
Monday, Oct. 21
No. 5 Osbourn Park 3, No. 4 Stonewall 2
No.3 Battlefield 4, No. 6 Osbourn 1
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct 22
Osbourn Park at No. 1 Patriot, 6:30 p.m.
Battlefield at No. 2 John Champe, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, Oct. 24
6:30 p.m. at highest seed
VOLLEYBALL
First round
Monday, Oct. 21
No. 4 Osbourn Park 3, No. 5 Stonewall 0
No. 3 Patriot 3, No. 6 Osbourn 0
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Osbourn Park at No. 1 Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Patriot at No. 2 John Champe, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, Oct. 24 at highest seed
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
FIELD HOCKEY
Semifinals
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Massaponax at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Stafford, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, Oct. 24
VOLLEYBALL
Semifinals
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Mountain View at Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.
Massaponax at North Stafford, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, Oct. 24
