David Fawcett

CARDINAL DISTRICT

FIELD HOCKEY

First round

Monday, Oct. 21

No. 4 Forest Park 3, No. 5 Gar-Field 0

No. 3 Hylton 3, No. 6 Potomac 0

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Forest Park at No. 1 Colgan, 6 p.m.

Hylton at No. 2 Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Oct. 24

6 p.m. (at higher seed)

VOLLEYBALL

First round

Monday, Oct. 21

No. 4 Gar-Field 3, No. 5 Hylton 2

No. 3 Woodbridge 3, No. 6 Potomac 0

No. 7 Freedom at No. 2 Forest Park 3, No. 7 Freedom 0

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Gar-Field at No. 1 Colgan, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge vs. Forest Park at Potomac, 7 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Oct. 24

7 p.m. (at higher seed)

CEDAR RUN DISTRICT

FIELD HOCKEY

First round at Patriot HS

Monday, Oct. 21

No. 5 Osbourn Park 3, No. 4 Stonewall 2

No.3 Battlefield 4, No. 6 Osbourn 1

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct 22

Osbourn Park at No. 1 Patriot, 6:30 p.m.

Battlefield at No. 2 John Champe, 6 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Oct. 24

6:30 p.m. at highest seed

VOLLEYBALL

First round

Monday, Oct. 21

No. 4 Osbourn Park 3, No. 5 Stonewall 0

No. 3 Patriot 3, No. 6 Osbourn 0

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Osbourn Park at No. 1 Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Patriot at No. 2 John Champe, 6 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Oct. 24 at highest seed

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

FIELD HOCKEY

Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Massaponax at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Colonial Forge at Stafford, 6 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Oct. 24

VOLLEYBALL

Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Mountain View at Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.

Massaponax at North Stafford, 6 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Oct. 24

