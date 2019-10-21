CARDINAL DISTRICT
FIELD HOCKEY
First round
Monday, Oct. 21
No. 5 Gar-Field at No. 4 Forest Park, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Potomac at No. 3 Hylton, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Gar-Field-Forest Park winner at No. 1 Colgan, 6 p.m.
Hylton-Potomac winner at No. 2 Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, Oct. 24
6 p.m. (at higher seed)
VOLLEYBALL
First round
Monday, Oct. 21
No. 5 Hylton at No. 4 Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Potomac at No. 3 Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Freedom at No. 2 Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Hylton-Gar-Field winner at No. 1 Colgan, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge-Potomac winner vs. Freedom-Forest Park winner, 7 p.m. (at higher seed)
Final
Thursday, Oct. 24
7 p.m. (at higher seed)
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
FIELD HOCKEY
First round at Patriot HS
Monday, Oct. 21
No. 5 Osbourn Park vs. No. 4 Stonewall, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Osbourn vs. No.3 Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct 22
Osbourn Park-Stonewall at No. 1 Patriot, 6:30 p.m.
Osbourn-Battlefield winner at No. 2 John Champe, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, Oct. 24
6:30 p.m. at highest seed
VOLLEYBALL
First round
Monday, Oct. 21
No. 5 Stonewall at No. 4 Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Osbourn at No. 3 Patriot, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Osbourn Park-Stonewall winner at No. 1 Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Osbourn-Patriot winner at No. 2 John Champe, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, Oct. 24 at highest seed
