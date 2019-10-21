volleyball generic.JPG
David Fawcett

CARDINAL DISTRICT

FIELD HOCKEY

First round

Monday, Oct. 21

No. 5 Gar-Field at No. 4 Forest Park, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Potomac at No. 3 Hylton, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Gar-Field-Forest Park winner at No. 1 Colgan, 6 p.m.

Hylton-Potomac winner at No. 2 Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Oct. 24

6 p.m. (at higher seed)

VOLLEYBALL

First round

Monday, Oct. 21

No. 5 Hylton at No. 4 Gar-Field, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Potomac at No. 3 Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Freedom at No. 2 Forest Park, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Hylton-Gar-Field winner at No. 1 Colgan, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge-Potomac winner vs. Freedom-Forest Park winner, 7 p.m. (at higher seed)

Final

Thursday, Oct. 24

7 p.m. (at higher seed)

CEDAR RUN DISTRICT

FIELD HOCKEY

First round at Patriot HS

Monday, Oct. 21

No. 5 Osbourn Park vs. No. 4 Stonewall, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Osbourn vs. No.3 Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct 22

Osbourn Park-Stonewall at No. 1 Patriot, 6:30 p.m.

Osbourn-Battlefield winner at No. 2 John Champe, 6 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Oct. 24

6:30 p.m. at highest seed

VOLLEYBALL

First round

Monday, Oct. 21

No. 5 Stonewall at No. 4 Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Osbourn at No. 3 Patriot, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Osbourn Park-Stonewall winner at No. 1 Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Osbourn-Patriot winner at No. 2 John Champe, 6 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Oct. 24 at highest seed

