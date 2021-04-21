RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 123 1,132 11 9.2
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 105 1,008 9 9.6
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 127 852 11 6.7
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 140 821 8 5.9
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 108 609 4 5.6
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 65 136 47.8 1,485 16 5
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 71 151 47.0 1,285 14 7
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 64 139 46.0 833 8 5
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 61 96 64.0 811 8 4
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 39 77 50.6 689 9 4
Jace Garza (Manassas Park) 16 30 53.3 602 4 8
Zephy Harris (Woodbridge) 40 77 51.9 594 6 5
Beau Lang (Brentsville) 43 86 50.0 570 5 4
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg.
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 38 425 2 11.2
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 32 438 3 13.7
Diego Barrett (Hylton) 29 416 5 14.3
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 20 486 5 24.3
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 19 490 5 25.8
Christian Jones (Woodbridge) 19 363 3 19.1
Elijah Williams (Potomac) 18 253 3 14.1
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 17 397 10 23.4
Collin Wickware (Forest Park) 17 176 0 10.4
Devin Queen (Potomac) 16 338 3 21.1
Dylan Wright (Hylton) 15 205 1 13.7
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 11 2 1 0 0 84
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 11 0 0 0 0 66
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 1 10 0 0 0 66
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 9 0 0 4 0 58
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 9 0 0 0 0 54
Abdul Kaloko (Gar-Field) 8 1 0 0 0 54
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 8 0 0 0 0 48
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 8 0 0 0 0 48
Tyee Fears (Forest Park) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Geajorm Akpaloo (Battlefield) 0 7 0 0 0 42
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 1 5 0 2 0 38
