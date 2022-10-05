With its turf field ready to go, Hylton High School will host its first football game of the season Friday against Osbourn Park. The Bulldogs’ previous two home games were played at Potomac.
Hylton and Osbourn Park enter Friday’s homecoming game with 0-5 records.
Hylton has been practicing on the school’s old junior varsity softball field.
“It’s well-maintained, but now we have accurate playing lines which is a major benefit for the inexperienced team I have,” said Hylton head coach Nate Murphy.
The Bulldogs’ first day practicing on the stadium turf field was Tuesday.
BANNISTER CHOOSES COLLEGE
Freedom-Woodbridge senior defensive back Kendall Bannister committed to Ohio Oct. 1. The senior cornerback chose the Bobcats over Jacksonville State, Florida A&M and Miami University (Ohio).
“I felt an instant connection with the players and coaches when I went on my official visit (weekend of Sept. 23),” Bannister said. “Also they offered me early in my recruiting process and kept recruiting me.”
Bannister earned first-team, all-state honors as a junior and is a three-year varsity starter. He has two interceptions and 15 tackles for the 6-0 Eagles this season. Bannister will sign during the Dec. 21-23 early signing period. Bannister will not enroll early at Ohio.
JOHNSON ACCEPTS INVITATION
Battlefield senior Jelon Johnson will compete in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Jan. 30, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.
Johnson is one of two local players who will compete in the game. The other is Unity Reed senior Shawn Eller.
Johnson is Battlefield’s leading rusher this season with 513 yards and nine touchdowns. He has offers from Temple, Kent State, Dartmouth and Pennsylvania.
FERNANDEZ GETS CLOSER
Patriot senior quarterback Sam Fernandez may return this Friday for the Pioneers’ homecoming game against Unity Reed, head coach Sean Finnerty said.
Fernandez has missed Patriot’s last three games after injuring his shoulder against Forest Park.
FREEDOM’S FIRST-HALF DOMINANCE
The Eagles have yet to allow a point in the first half this season. In six games, undefeated Freedom has outscored its opponents 212-0 by halftime.
Overall, Freedom has posted three straight shutouts by a combined score of 177-0 going into Friday’s game against 2-3 Colgan.
