Osbourn High School has a new season-opening opponent.

In the last month, the Eagles added Jackson-Reed High School (formerly Woodrow Wilson) out of Washington for their Aug. 25 home game. Osbourn was originally scheduled to host Manassas Park, but the Cougars opted out due to the disparity in numbers and experience between the two programs.

Last season, Osbourn defeated Manassas Park 56-0 before the game was called with three minutes left in the second quarter. In the state’s six-level classification system, Osbourn is in the highest division (Class 6). Manassas Park is Class 3. Based on off-season workouts, the Cougars enter the preseason struggling with turnout of interested players.

“We have no business playing them,” Manassas Park head coach Randy Starks said. “It’s not fair to the kids. We want to build their confidence up, not tear it down.”

At this point, Starks said the Cougars will not fill that open date and will stick with a nine-game regular-season schedule.

Osbourn head coach Cortez Whiting knew the Jackson-Reed head coach and reached out to him to gauge his interest. Jackson-Reed was available that day. The Eagles are one of two Virginia public schools Jackson-Reed is playing this season. The other is Yorktown in Arlington.

Whiting said the addition of a non-Virginia public school to its schedule will not affect Osbourn’s point ratings through the Virginia High School League. Jackson-Reed has been classified by the VHSL as a Division 5 school by the VHSL for point rating purposes.

DIVISION I RECRUIT JOINS EAGLES

TJ Bush will play for Freedom-Woodbridge this season.

The Coastal Carolina commitment spent his freshman season playing at Hylton followed by two seasons at Bishop Ireton under former Woodbridge head football coach Gary Wortham.

Bush decided to change schools due to the commute. Bush said it took him on average 45 to 50 minutes to drive each way to Ireton, which is in Alexandria. Bush said his base high school is Freedom.

Bush, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound senior, is rated the No. 39 player in Virginia for the class of 2023 by 247Sports.com. He committed to Coastal Carolina Feb. 2 and took an official visit to the school June 12. Coastal Carolina was the first school to offer him.

A defensive end/tackle, Bush will bolster a Freedom squad that graduated all its starting linebackers from last season’s Class 6, Region B runner-up. Look for Bush to play tight end and some running back on offense as well.

DECISION TIME

Unity Reed senior linebacker Amare Campbell plans to announce his college commitment Aug. 24. He will choose among Maryland, North Carolina and West Virginia. This season at Unity Reed, Campbell will move into the middle linebacker spot vacated by University of Alabama freshman Shawn Murphy.

POSTSEASON HONOR

Unity Reed senior linebacker Shane Eller has been invited to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in January in Florida.

Eller, a 2021 first-team, all-state all-purpose defender, totaled 125 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and two interceptions last season.

REPLACING BRYCE

Nico Orlando enters the season as Brentsville’s primary ball carrier after the graduation of second-team, all-state running back Bryce Jackson (200 carries, 1,282 yards, 24 TDs).

Orlando, a second-year player in the Tigers’ program after transferring from Colgan, came on at the end of the season in helping Brentsville reach the state semifinals for the first time.

The three-sport athlete finished with 786 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 carries. Most of his production came in his final nine games, when he totaled 661 rushing yards and all of his touchdowns. Orlando is the son of Mark Orlando, a first-team all-American wide receiver at Towson who went on to play in the Canadian Football League and is a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame.

Jackson’s father, Jesse, is the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator. He replaces Obie Woods, who took the head coaching job at Virginia Academy in Ashburn. Jesse Jackson was Brentsville’s defensive coordinator in 2021.

Head coach Loren White will run the defense this season.

FAMILY TIES

Look for the younger brothers of returning starters Caleb Woodson and Brandon Binkowski to step into bigger roles this season on Battlefield’s varsity.

Cole Woodson, a sophomore wide receiver/defensive back, has a scholarship offer from Virginia Tech. Older brother Caleb, a first-team all-state defensive back, committed to the Hokies on June 30.

Cameron Binkowski, a sophomore defensive lineman/running back, played junior varsity last season as did Cole Woodson. Binkowski’s oldest brother, Matt, is a red-shirt freshman running back at Southern Utah after transferring there from James Madison University.