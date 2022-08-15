To elevate turnout as first-year head coaches in their programs, Colgan’s Reggie Scott and Osbourn Park’s Marsel Wells focused on building relationships.

As a result of their efforts, both are optimistic their programs can field freshman teams in 2022 after going without them the season before.

Scott said Colgan has around 84 players. The Sharks have 23 seniors, 23 juniors, 17 sophomores and 21 freshmen.

Wells, who replaced Scott as Osbourn Park’s head coach, said the Yellow Jackets have averaged around 74 to 75 players a practice with the most coming from the junior ranks.

Both coaches are banking on more players, especially freshmen, coming out closer to school starting Aug. 22.

After accepting their new positions, Scott and Wells connected with their program’s middle schools and worked the hallways at their high schools to bolster interest.

Announced as Colgan’s head coach Jan. 25, Scott takes over a program that finished 0-10 in 2021 and has lost 17 straight. Scott replaces Steve Baudendistel who stepped down at the end of the season. Colgan went 9-37 in Baudendistel’s five years at the varsity helm.

Scott focused on replenishing the player pool after kids transferred out or chose not to play in previous years at Prince William County's largest high school.

The Sharks do return some key players in senior Devon Grant (second-team, all-region punt returner), junior safety Justin Watkins, a second-team all-Cardinal District pick, junior running back/linebacker Tyler Henry, and senior left tackle Evan Smith (6-4, 275). Senior defensive back Darryl Byrd is back after spending the last two years at Bishop Ireton.

Seniors Ryan Westhoff and Thomas Pullen, Osbourn Park’s leading passer and rusher last season, have joined the Colgan team.

Pullen, a first-team all-Cedar Run selection at running back, finished with 853 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He was Osbourn Park’s leading scorer with 47 points.

Scott said it helps that his job as a Navy contractor allows him to telework so he can be at the school more during the day.

The 33-year-old Wells, who coached the running backs at Osbourn Park in 2021, considered joining Scott at Colgan as an assistant, but said he decided to apply for the Osbourn Park job for two reasons.

He felt he had established a bond with the players. And he wanted to remain in Manassas, where he grew up and attended Osbourn Park as a freshman and Unity Reed the next two years before graduating from Mountain View in Centreville in 2008. A longtime youth coach, Wells said those ties helped him establish a rapport with local kids.

Osbourn Park announced his hire Feb. 7.

“I was born and raised in Manassas,” said Wells, who is the Yellow Jackets third head football coach in as many years. “I did not feel like my services would benefit Colgan as much as my community.”

Wells said he’s had over 20 freshmen out but would like at least 30 to have a ninth-grade team.

Osbourn Park went 2-8 last season. Its top returner is Wyatt Hurley. He was a second-team all-district selection last season at wide receiver who totaled 22 receptions, 411 yards and five touchdowns.

BACK TO COLLEGE

Tony Keiling Jr. has left his job as Gar-Field’s defensive coordinator to become the linebackers coach at Division II Wheeling University (W.Va.).

Keiling’s father is Gar-Field’s head coach. Keiling has been on the Red Wolves’ staff since his dad became head coach starting with the 2017 season. Keiling Jr. began as the linebacker coaches before becoming the defensive coordinator.

Keiling Jr.’s college alma mater (Concord) plays in the same conference as Wheeling (the Mountain East).

The Red Wolves have five new assistant coaches this season: J'Aire Galloway (varsity linebackers), Kavary Hill (varsity offensive coordinator), Malik Langley (wide receivers), Marshall Forney (varsity offensive line) and Desmond Spates (varsity running backs).