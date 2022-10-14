Sam Fernandez slid to avoid tacklers for the first time in his football career. And his right throwing shoulder felt sore afterward.
But the Patriot senior quarterback wasn’t complaining about the adjustments he needed to make or in dealing with the pain Oct. 7 against Unity Reed. He was glad to return to the field for the first time since suffering an injury Sept. 8 against Forest Park.
“It was a great sore after the win,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez, who missed the Pioneers’ three previous games, completed 14 of 22 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in 6-0 Patriot’s 40-21 homecoming win over the Lions.
Fernandez entered the week knowing he might have a chance to start. He split reps with backup Scott Bateman the first two days before head coach Sean Finnerty told Fernandez on that Wednesday he would be starting.
Fernandez injured the joint that connects his collarbone to his sternum. He said doctors initially told him he might miss eight to 10 weeks.
In preparation for Unity Reed, Fernandez made sure he took the necessary precautions to protect his shoulder by sliding when he ran the ball.
“The sliding came easy,” Fernandez said. “It was new to me.”
GOOD TIMING
Jaiden McLendon-Parker preserved the visiting Forest Park’s 21-20 Cardinal District win Oct. 7 with an interception following a Hail Mary pass by Woodbridge.
It was one of several key plays the junior defensive back made that night. He also twice ran down Woodbridge runners to stop potential scores.
“I was very excited for him. He’s had some ups and downs this year,” said Forest Park head coach John Robinette. “It’s a testament to sticking with something when not everything is going your way. He showed why you stick with it.”
RECRUITING UPDATES
Freedom-Woodbridge High School running back Jeffery Overton Jr. is now up to three offers (Maryland, Virginia Tech and Boston College).
Freedom head coach Darryl Overton said the University of Virginia plans on checking out his nephew and fellow sophomore JuJu Preston Friday when the Eagles host Woodbridge. Preston has an offer from Maryland.
Freedom offensive lineman Adrian Crespin has an offer from North Carolina Central (where former Freedom standout quarterback Quest Powell currently plays).
Patriot senior offensive lineman Braden Chandler has committed to his father Charlie's alma mater, Elon University.
