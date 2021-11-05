The top half of the eight-team Class 6 Region B playoff bracket is set. The only thing up in the air is who they will play.

The last few spots, though, remain a question mark.

Battlefield (9-0) has secured the region’s top seed and home-field advantage throughout regionals regardless of Friday’s outcome against Patriot.

Patriot (7-2), currently the second seed, can fall no further than the third seed win or lose.

The same applies for Freedom-Woodbridge (8-2), whose regular-season is done.

Gar-Field (5-4) and Osbourn (7-3) are also in with seeding to be determined. The Red Wolves, currently at No. 4, finish their regular season Saturday at Woodbridge. Osbourn, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011, are done for the regular season.

Unity Reed (4-5), sitting at No. 6, is in good shape, even if it loses to 2-7 Osbourn Park Friday.

The key spots are at No. 7 and 8 where things are tighter. No. 7 Colonial Forge (4-5), which finishes Friday against Massaponax (6-1), is in with a win, but could still qualify with a loss if it gets help from other games.

Potomac (3-5) is at No. 8 right now, but is unable to pick up any rider points if it beats winless Colgan Friday.

If Forest Park (4-5) beats Hylton Friday, it should have enough points to secure a playoff spot. John Champe (4-5) is the other possibility. The Knights finish Friday against Freedom-South Riding (3-6).

Although it beat Meridian in the regular season, Brentsville (7-2) more than likely will finish No. 2 behind the Mustangs (7-2) in the final Class 3 Region B power point ratings.

Meridian holds the No. 1 spot courtesy of extra points it picked up for playing and beating two 6A teams. Langley and Falls Church. In addition, the Mustangs pick up more rider points with its Oct. 15 victory over Class 2 Clarke County, which is 8-1.

The Virginia High School League will announce first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon.