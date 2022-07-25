football generic.jpg
High school football practice officially begins Thursday.

Here are the start dates for local teams

BATTLEFIELD

July 28

BRENTSVILLE

July 28

COLGAN

July 28

FOREST PARK

July 28

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE

July 28

GAINESVILLE

Aug. 1

GAR-FIELD

July 28

HYLTON

July 29

JOHN PAUL THE GREAT

Aug. 1

MANASSAS PARK

July 28

OSBOURN

Aug. 1

OSBOURN PARK

July 28

PATRIOT

July 28th

POTOMAC

July 28

UNITY REED

July 28

WOODBRIDGE

July 28

