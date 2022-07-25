High school football practice officially begins Thursday.
Here are the start dates for local teams
BATTLEFIELD
July 28
BRENTSVILLE
July 28
COLGAN
July 28
FOREST PARK
July 28
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE
July 28
GAINESVILLE
Aug. 1
GAR-FIELD
July 28
HYLTON
July 29
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT
Aug. 1
MANASSAS PARK
July 28
OSBOURN
Aug. 1
OSBOURN PARK
July 28
PATRIOT
July 28th
POTOMAC
July 28
UNITY REED
July 28
WOODBRIDGE
July 28
