CLASS 3 REGION B SEMIFINAL
NO. 4 BRENTSVILLE (5-1) AT NO. 1 GOOCHLAND (5-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Brentsville head coach: Joe Mullinax (Fourth season, 23-18 overall record)
Goochland head coach: Alex Fruth (Third season, 31-3 overall record)
Playoff background: Brentsville is in the postseason for the sixth straight time. Goochland is in the postseason for the 17th straight time. Goochland lost in the Class 3 state semifinals in 2019 and the state final in 2018. Brentsville has never advanced beyond regionals.
Brentsville offensive leaders: Quarterback Beau Lang (35-65-2, 517 passing yards, 5 TDs passing, 66 carries for 370 rushing yards, 4 TDs); Jackson Schnetzler (10 receptions, 91 yards)
Goochland offensive leaders: Quarterback C.J. Towles (25-43-1, 480 passing yards, 8 TDs passing) running back Conner Popielarz (53-351, 5 TDs); wide receiver Kameron Holman (9 receptions, 192 yards and 3 TDs)
Did you know? Brentsville head coach Joe Mullinax and Goochland head coach Alex Fruth know each other from their days at Division III Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, where Mullinax played on the offensive line and Fruth coached the wide receivers.
CLASS 6 REGION B SEMIFINALS
NO. 4 PATRIOT (4-1) AT NO. 1 GAR-FIELD (6-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Patriot head coach: Sean Finnerty (Second season, 14-3 overall record)
Gar-Field head coach: Tony Keiling (Fourth season, 16-21 overall record)
Playoff background: Patriot is in the postseason for the fifth straight time. Gar-Field is in for the second straight time after missing out the previous seven seasons.
Patriot offensive leaders: Quarterback Cody Rogers (48-72-4, 675 yards, 7 TDs, 59 rushes for 341 yards, 7 TDs); running back Keith Jenkins (104-703, 7 TDs), wide receiver Gabe Bigbee (23-325, 2 TDs)
Gar-Field offensive leaders: Quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald (52-107-2, 1,300 passing yards, 16 TDs; 35 carries, 350 rushing yards, 8 TDs); running back Abdul Kaloko (32 carries, 410 yards, 8 TDs); wide receiver Jedaiah Dancy (17 receptions, 478 yards, 5 TDs)
Did you know? This is the first meeting between the two schools in football since they met in the 2014. Patriot won that game 34-0 and also their matchup with Gar-Field in 2013 by a score of 41-14. Also Gar-Field has three four-year starters in quarterback/free safety Bishop Fitzgerald, linebacker and Towson signee Mason Woods and wide receiver/strong safety Marcus Young. Gar-Field is hosting its first football playoff game since 2011.
NO. 3 BATTLEFIELD (5-1) AT NO. 2 MASSAPONAX (6-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Battlefield head coach: Scott Girolmo (Second season, 9-7 overall record)
Massaponax head coach: Eric Ludden (23rd season, 187-75 overall record)
Playoff background: Battlefield is in the postseason for the first time since 2017. Massaponax is in for the third straight season.
Battlefield offensive leaders: Running back Matt Binkowski (105 rushes, 767 yards, 11 TDs); quarterback Jonathan Walters (29-58-2, 604 yards, 8 TDs); wide receiver Geajorm Akpaloo (10-297, 6 TDs)
Massaponax offensive leaders: Quarterback Luke Morley (22-30-0, 427 passing yards 7 TDs, 42 rushes for 549 yards, 9 TDs); receiver A.J. Miller (10 receptions for 299 yards, 6 TDs)
Did you know? This is Massaponax’s last year as a Class 6 school. Next school year, they and Riverbend move down to Class 5 Region D. Battlefield head coach Scott Girolmo is leaving after this school year to take the same job at Prince George High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.