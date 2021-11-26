CLASS 3 REGION B FINAL

No. 2 Brentsville (10-2) at No. 1 Meridian (10-2)

Friday, 6 p.m.

Next up: Region winners advance to the state semifinals Dec. 4. The Brentsville-Meridian winner faces the York-Phoebus winner.

The higher-rated teams based on regular-season power ratings will host the state semifinal games.

Brentsville newcomers Luca and Nico Orlando fit in from the start

Last playoff meeting: 1986, Brentsville won 9-8

Last meeting: Sept. 24, 2021: Brentsville won 23-20

Did you know? Neither school has ever won a region football title.

Brentsville offensive leaders: Senior running back Bryce Jackson (170 carries, 1,170 rushing yards, 23 TDs), sophomore quarterback Caleb Alexander (82 for 147, 1,120 yards, 12 TDs and 5 interceptions); junior lineman Tyler Nix (the Class 3 Northwestern District Offensive Player of the Year)

Brentsville defensive leaders: Senior defensive back Bryce Jackson (78 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions), Sophomore linebacker Langston White (63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks), senior linebacker Nick Griffin (77 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions) senior lineman Ryan Stevens (57 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 11 sacks), junior linebacker Will Johnson (56 tackles, five tackles for loss, five interceptions)

Meridian offensive leaders: Senior quarterback Evans Rice, senior running back Patrick Whitaker

Meridian defensive leaders: Senior tackle Ben Varner, senior back George Papadopolous (district defensive player of the year), senior linebackers Seth and Josh Stillwagoner

CLASS 6 REGION B FINAL

No. 2 Freedom-Woodbridge (10-2) at No. 1 Battlefield (12-0)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Next up: The Freedom-Battlefield winner faces the Oscar Smith-Western Branch winner in the state semifinals Dec. 4.

The higher-rated teams based on regular-season power ratings will host the state semifinal games.

Series: Battlefield leads 2-1

Last meeting: Sept. 27, 2019: Freedom won 47-0

Last region title: Freedom (2018); Battlefield (2011)

Did you know? Both schools opened up the same year (2004) … Freedom senior quarterback Davis Bryson has an offer from Navy and senior linebacker Jibreel Al-Amin has offers from Rutgers and Marshall … Bryson was the Cardinal District Offensive Player of the Year and Al-Amin the district’s co-defensive player of the year … Battlefield defensive end Wesley Williams has committed to Duke

Freedom offensive leaders: Senior quarterback Davis Bryson (88 carries, 1,180 yards, 23 TDS, 135 for 214, 2,332 passing yards, 29 TDS, 4 interceptions); freshman running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. (167 carries, 1,340 yards, 12 TDs), sophomore wide receiver Kam Courtney (43 receptions, 792 yards, nine TDs), freshman wide receiver JuJu Preston (39-575, 9 TDs)

Freedom defensive leaders: Senior linebacker Jibreel Al-Amin (89 tackles, 19 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, four blocked punts)

Battlefield offensive leaders: Senior running back Graham Jones (172 carries, 802 yards, 8 TDs), senior quarterback Jonathan Walters (115-219, 1,633 yards, 18 TDS, 4 interceptions), sophomore wide receiver Braden Boggs (48 receptions, 912 yards, 11 TDs), sophomore Brandon Binkowski (22 receptions, 229 yards, 2 TDs), senior kicker Vadin Bruot (48 extra points, six field goals)

Battlefield defensive leaders: Junior defensive back Caleb Woodson, senior linebacker Austin Nevins, senior linemen Ty Gordon and Wesley Williams