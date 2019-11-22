CLASS 6 REGION B
No. 4 Massaponax (9-2) at No. 1 Freedom (11-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Series: Massaponax is 2-0 against Freedom, beating them 48-20 in 2015 and 34-20 in 2016
Massaponax offensive leaders: Luke Morley (119 carries, 1,205 yards, 23 TDs rushing, 31-64-3, 450 yards 5 TDs passing); Elijah Christopher (144-922, 5 TDs rushing), Jacob Romero (78-691, 8 TDs rushing); Jaiven Plummer (7 receptions, 124 yards, one TD)
Freedom offensive leaders: Quest Powell (160-224-4, 3,094, 40 TDs passing); Julian Edwards (147-1,344, 22 TDs rushing); Umari Hatcher (56 receptions, 1,400 yards, 17 TDs); Jason Hawkins (28 receptions, 475 yards, 8 TDs)
Of note: Massaponax’s two losses are to Colonial Forge (21-3) and Louisa (27-28) … Powell’s passing yardage and touchdown passes are Prince William County single-season records
No. 3 Colonial Forge (9-2) at No. 2 Patriot (10-1)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Series: Colonial Forge has won both previous matchups, 51-35 in 2018 and 40-3 in 2017
Colonial Forge offensive leaders: Madden Lowe (102-169-6, 1,597 yards and 21 TDs passing); Jamal Thomas (125-685, 7 TDs rushing); Elijah Surratt (25 receptions, 439 yards, 6 TDs)
Patriot offensive leaders: Tim Baldwin (205, 1,367 rushing yards, 23 TDs), Cody Rogers (99-148-2, 1,601 passing yards and 13 TDs); Gabe Bigbee (32 receptions, 479 yards and five touchdowns)
Of note: The Pioneers are looking to advance to their first-ever region championship. The Eagles won a regional title in 2017 and were the region runner-up in 2018 … Patriot activities director Brad Qualls is the son of Colonial Forge assistant coach Jim Qualls … Colonial Forge’s two losses are to 11-0 Highland Springs (27-20) and 11-0 Freedom (xx in over time) … recovered from an injury earlier in the season that limited him to playing on defense, Patriot junior Stroman has returned to receiver and caught five touchdown passes in Patriot’s last four games. He’s averaged 38.6 yards per catch in that stretch.
CLASS 3 REGION B
No. 3 Brentsville (8-3) at No. 2 James Monroe (8-3)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Series: This is the fourth time in the last five seasons Brentsville has faced James Monroe in the playoffs. James Monroe won in 2017 (38-16) and 2015 (34-16) and Brentsville won in 2016 (31-24)
Brentsville offensive leaders: Guy Hayes (150 carries, 1,032 rushing yards, 16 TDs; 69-160-5, 1,251 passing yards and seven TDs), Kevin Peterson (26 receptions, 466 yards, 3 TDs)
James Monroe offensive leaders: Aidan Ryan (48-67-4, 901 yards, 9 TDs passing, 95-581, 3 TDs rushing); Jawuan Fauntleroy (96-541, 11 TDs rushing); Dimario Brooks (33 receptions, 470 yards 3 TDs) Tyler Whitman (20 receptions, 380 yards, 3 TDs)
Of note: With Ryan back in the starting lineup, the Yellow Jackets have thrived again. During James Monroe’s three-game losing streak, Ryan was hurt in the first game and missed the second two … Brentsville has won six straight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.