GAR-FIELD (5-4) AT WOODBRIDGE (3-6)

Saturday, 1 p.m. (this game was pushed back to Saturday to give Woodbridge an extra day after playing Tuesday against Massaponax)

Series: Gar-Field leads 29-26-1 (only regular-season matchups)

First meeting: 1965, Woodbridge won 20-6

Streaks: Gar-Field has won the last two games between the schools by a combined score of 59-28. Woodbridge is out of the playoffs, while Gar-Field is fighting for seeding in the eight-team, Class 6 Region B bracket.

Of note: In its 57th year, this is the county’s oldest continuous football rivalry. The winner of the game receives the annual Herb Saunders Trophy. Saunders started the football program in 1947 at Occoquan High School, which later became Gar-Field. Saunders went on to become Gar-Field’s first principal in 1953. Later, he served as the director of personnel of the Prince William County Public Schools System and as interim superintendent.

BATTLEFIELD (9-0) AT PATRIOT (7-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Series: Tied 5-5

First meeting: 2012, Battlefield won 40-20

Streaks: The winner claims the Cedar Run District title outright. The two teams tied for the league championship along with John Champe following last spring’s pandemic-shortened season. Before that, Patriot had won the district title five straight seasons. Battlefield, looking to secure its first unbeaten regular-season since 2009, has not won the district title outright since 2015.

Of note: The two teams met Sept. 2 with Battlefield winning 27-6 in a non-district contest.

FOREST PARK (4-5) AT HYLTON (3-6)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Series: Hylton leads 24-2 (only regular-season matchups). Forest Park’s only two wins came in 2007 with a 27-18 victory and 2019 with a 27-14 victory.

First meeting: 2001, Hylton won 37-0

Streaks: A Forest Park win Friday should give the Bruins their first playoff berth since 2015. Hylton, which is located three miles from Forest Park off Spriggs Road, is out of postseason contention.

Of note: Three of Forest Park’s losses this season are by a total of five points.

MANASSAS PARK (0-9) AT BRENTSVILLE (7-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Series: Brentsville leads 21-12-1 (only regular-season matchups)

First meeting: 1977, Brentsville won 27-6

Streaks: Brentsville has won the past five matchups, including last season when Manassas Park had to forfeit because of lack of players due to injuries. Brentsville has the longest current consecutive playoff appearance streak (7) of any Prince William County high school.

Of note: Opponents have outscored Manassas Park this season 469-7.