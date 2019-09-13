BRENTSVILLE 21, KETTLE RUN 20: Junior linebacker Jake Johnson intercepted a pass with less than a minute remaining Friday to seal the Tigers’ first win of the season. It was Brentsville's first victory over Kettle Run since 2010.
Kettle Run led 14-7 at halftime.
Kevin Peterson, Yuri Smaltz, Guy Hayes and Kyler Cornwell led Brentsville (1-2) on offense.
Defensively, Matthew Basala recorded a big stop on fourth and three and Justin Humphreys grabbed an interception.
HYLTON 14, GAR-FIELD 7: Colby Bonds ran for both touchdowns as the host Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in their Cardinal District opener.
Bonds scored from 1 yard out at 7:13 of the first quarter for the game’s first touchdown. He added a 3-yard run with 49 seconds left in the second quarter to break a 7-7 tie. He finished the game with 77 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Latrell Guy and Joseph Walton each had two sacks.
BATTLEFIELD 16, POTOMAC FALLS 12: Sean McCarthy ran for 164 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown in the Bobcats’ home win.
Potomac Falls scored first before the Bobcats (1-1) recorded back-to-back touchdowns in the first quarter on a 4-yard run by TJ Haywood and a 1-yard run by McCarthy.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 35, POTOMAC 0: The visiting Wildcats (3-0) scored 14 points in the first quarter, seven in the second and 14 in the third to win the non-district game.
