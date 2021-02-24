Brentsville High School scored on offense, defense and on special teams Tuesday in a 21-12 season-opening win over George Mason at Patriot High School. The game was moved to Patriot's turf field because of unplayable field conditions at Brentsville.
Senior Brady Hoad returned a kickoff 80 yards and junior Nick Griffin scooped up a fumble and dodged multiple tacklers for a 70-yard touchdown return.
Senior Guy Hayes rushed for a team-high 40 yards and a touchdown as well. Senior Jake Johnson added 39 rushing yards, while Hayes threw for 72 yards. Hayes recorded a two-point conversion and Jackson Schnetzler an extra point.
Brentsville's opener was originally scheduled for Monday, but the referees never showed up.
"I'm proud of our kids," Brentsville head coach Joe Mullinax said. "To be ready to play [Monday night] when the rest of the county was off only to have it pulled away because the refs didn't show could have been demoralizing. But we talk all the time about controlling what we can control. We found a way to get a hard fought win tonight and we will learn and grow from the good and the bad."
OTHER TUESDAY SCORES
Forest Park 49, Woodbridge 6
Potomac 36, Colgan 0
William Monroe 24, Manassas Park 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.