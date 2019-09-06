OSBOURN PARK 23, HERNDON 7: Devin Fleming ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns as the host Yellow Jackets (1-1) won their non-district game.
Quaterback Spencer Irons threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Mackert. Keyon Avila added 110 rushing yards on nine carries.
FREEDOM 47, RIVERBEND 0: Quarterback Quest Powell completed 11 of 12 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns for the visiting Eagles (2-0).
Umari Hatcher caught three of those touchdown passes and finished the night with four receptions for 128 yards. Nijhere Johnson caught the other touchdown pass, this one for 45 yards.
Julian Edwards ran for 67 yards on eight carries and a touchdown and Powell ran for another score.
Jason Hawkins totaled seven tackles, one sack and two interceptions, including one he ran back for a 66-yard touchdown. Hawkins also ran three times for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Darryl Overton III totaled 12 tackles, including six for loss, and Kealey Davis had five tackles for loss and two sacks.
