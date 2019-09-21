GAR-FIELD 16, OSBOURN PARK 0: Xavier Coltrane ran for 103 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown as the Indians (2-2) won at home Friday in a non-district game.
Quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald added 139 passing yards and one touchdown on six of 10 attempts and Abdul Kaloko caught two passes for 72 yards.
Middle linebacker Mason Woods recorded 13 tackles, including five for loss for Gar-Field.
COLONIAL FORGE 59, HYLTON 7: The visiting Eagles (2-1) outgained the Bulldogs 492-76 on offense.
Madden Lowe was 11 of 18 for 211 yards in passing and three touchdowns. Lowe also ran for a touchdown. Colonial Forge totaled 281 yards on the ground.
Colonial Forge led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 45-0 at halftime.
Hylton scored its lone touchdown in the second quarter on Dasan Chenault’s 85-yard kickoff return.
