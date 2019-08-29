Junior quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more Thursday as visiting Gar-Field defeated Justice 41-14 to win its first season opener since 2010.
The Indians’ total number of points were also the most by the program since a 42-37 victory over Osbourn Nov. 12, 2011.
Xavier Coltrane and Eddie Wilkerson each added a rushing touchdown each and Jedaiah Davis caught a touchdown pass.
FREEEDOM 50, HAYFIELD 14: Quest Powell was 14 of 19 for 302 yards and five touchdown passes in the Eagles’ season-opening win.
Umari Hatcher caught seven passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Nijhere Johnson and Nick Newman also caught touchdown passes.
Julian Edwards rushed 12 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Kealey Davis recorded five tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles, Marvin Hicks six tackles and two fumble recoveries and TJ Mountain seven tackles and one interception.
SOUTH COUNTY 28, WOODBRIDGE 6: The host Vikings committed three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) as it struggled to get on track offensively all night.
Woodbridge (0-1) trailed 28-0 in the fourth quarter before scoring its only points of the game.
The Vikings drove the ball five times inside South County’s 30-yard line only to come up short.
The first time came on Woodbridge’s first possession. The Vikings took over at the South County 7-yard line after forcing a turnover on the game’s opening offensive series.
On that first play, Sheku Tonkara hit the South County quarterback to force a fumble that was recovered by Reuben Adams.
But after taking over on offense, Woodbridge fumbled and South County recovered the ball on its 9-yard line.
