BRENTSVILLE 47, WARREN COUNTY 35: Junior Guy Hayes ran 17 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the host Tigers' Class 3 Northwestern District win Friday.
Brentsville (4-3 overall, 2-0 in the district) is in sole possession of first place with three games left.
Junior Brady Hoad added 93 rushing yards and one touchdown. Seniors Kevin Peterson and Yuri Smaltz each caught a touchdown pass.
The Tigers led 28-21 at halftime. Hayes got things going early by scoring off a 61-yard touchdown run on the Tigers' first offensive play of the game.
Defensively, Peterson and Smaltz each had interceptions and senior Matthew Basala ripped the ball away from the Warren County quarterback and return the fumble for a touchdown to seal the win in the fourth quarter
GAR-FIELD 28, COLGAN 7: Xavier Coltrane rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries as the visiting Indians improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Cardinal District.
Quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald threw for 75 yards and one touchdown. DeAvohn Bumbrey ran for 45 yards on four carries and one touchdown.
HYLTON 48, POTOMAC 0: The host Bulldogs recorded six turnovers and three sacks in Friday’s Cardinal District win.
Kalvon Saunders converted one of those turnovers into a touchdown when he returned an interception for a score in the third quarter.
Tyler Mitchell threw two touchdowns, Mekhi Blakney ran for two scores and Colby Bonds and Jaden Burgess each scored off a touchdown run.
Hylton (5-3 overall, 3-1 in the district) led 28-0 at halftime and totaled 332 yards of offense for the game.
The Bulldogs outgained Potomac (1-6) 203 to mine 6 yards on the ground.
Mitchell finished the game throwing by completing five passes in six attempts for 129 yards.
