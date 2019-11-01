RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 109 973 13 8.9
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 138 943 15 5.5
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 111 943 14 8.5
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 114 807 10 7.1
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 114 700 8 6.1
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 92 625 1 6.8
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 78 574 9 7.4
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Quest Powell (Freedom) 129 175 73.7 2,388 32 2
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 105 222 47.3 1,809 11 12
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 115 223 51.6 1,477 12 9
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 73 104 70.2 1,081 9 2
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 55 103 53.4 1,026 10 5
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 50 118 42.4 882 4 5
Toviel Jung (Stonewall) 46 84 54.7 819 6 5
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 57 116 49.1 748 9 4
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 46 1,118 14 24.3
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 42 900 4 21.4
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 42 536 7 12.8
Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 34 591 4 17.4
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 30 419 4 14.0
James Kabba (Potomac) 27 357 3 13.2
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 26 384 4 14.8
Jalen Hamlin (Freedom) 24 406 4 16.9
Nijhere Johnson (Freedom) 22 361 5 16.4
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 21 322 6 15.3
Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 20 353 2 17.7
Dasan Chenault (Hylton) 20 257 2 17.9
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 19 265 2 13.9
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 18 183 2 10.2
Raquan Washington (Osbourn) 18 309 0 17.2
Elijah Reese (Stonewall) 18 277 4 15.4
Yuri Smaltz (Brentsville) 17 267 1 15.7
Khalid Shabazz-Williams (Stonewall) 16 487 6 30.4
Keathan McAllister (Potomac) 15 224 3 14.9
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 15 1 1 2 0 104
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 14 1 0 2 0 92
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 14 0 0 0 84
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 13 0 0 0 0 78
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 10 1 0 8 0 74
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 10 0 0 2 0 62
Xavier Albea (Stonewall) 9 0 1 0 0 60
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 1 6 2 0 0 54
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 8 0 0 2 0 50
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 8 0 0 2 0 50
Colby Bonds (Hylton) 6 0 2 2 0 50
Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 8 0 0 0 0 48
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 6 0 1 4 0 46
Markell Johnson (Freedom) 0 0 0 40 1 43
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 0 7 0 0 0 42
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Kyler Cornwell (Brentsville) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Khalid Shabazz-Williams (Stonewall) 0 6 0 0 0 36
Trajon Richards (Battlefield) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Jerrod Woods (Forest Park) 5 0 1 0 0 36
Michael Cotter (Patriot) 0 0 0 29 6 35
