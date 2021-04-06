RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 105 1,008 9 9.6
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 99 876 9 8.8
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 105 767 11 7.3
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 104 703 7 6.6
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 108 609 4 5.6
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 52 107 48.6 1,300 16 4
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 71 151 47.0 1,285 14 7
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 52 117 44.4 707 7 2
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 48 72 67.0 675 7 4
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 29 58 50.0 604 8 2
Zephy Harris (Woodbridge) 40 77 51.9 594 6 5
Beau Lang (Brentsville) 35 65 53.8 517 5 2
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg.
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 28 310 2 11.1
Diego Barrett (Hylton) 24 325 4 13.5
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 23 325 2 14.3
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 19 490 5 25.8
Christian Jones (Woodbridge) 19 363 3 19.1
Elijah Williams (Potomac) 18 253 3 14.1
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 17 478 5 28.1
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 17 397 10 23.4
Collin Wickware (Forest Park) 17 176 0 10.4
Devin Queen (Potomac) 16 338 3 21.1
Jalil Singleton (Gar-Field) 12 281 4 23.4
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 9 2 1 0 0 72
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 11 0 0 0 0 66
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 1 10 0 0 0 66
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 9 0 0 0 0 54
Abdul Kaloko (Gar-Field) 8 1 0 0 0 54
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 8 0 0 4 0 52
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 8 0 0 0 0 48
Tyee Fears (Forest Park) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 1 5 0 2 0 38
Geajorm Akpaloo (Battlefield) 0 6 0 0 0 36
Beau Lang (Brentsville) 4 1 0 4 0 34
