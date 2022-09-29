HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through Sept. 28)
stats based on information supplied by the teams
RUSHING
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 75, 928, 14, 12.4
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 112, 670, 7, 6.0
Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 93, 616, 4, 6.6
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 95, 524, 10, 5.5
PASSING
Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints
Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 76, 112, 67.9, 975, 16, 2
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 43, 88, 48.9, 699, 9, 6
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 59, 93, 63.4, 548, 7, 3
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 36, 52, 69.2, 576, 9, 1
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville), 30, 70, 42.9, 504, 4, 2
Scott Bateman (Patriot) 26, 40, 65.0, 480, 7, 3
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 31, 80, 38.8, 464, 5, 3
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 28, 43, 65.1, 374, 5, 2
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 13, 18, 72.2, 288, 4, 0
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 22, 466, 7, 21.3
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 20, 128, 0, 6.4
Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 19, 231, 1, 12.2
Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 18, 281, 3, 15.6
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 17, 359, 5, 21.1
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 16, 237, 5, 14.8
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 14, 227, 4, 16.2
Andrew Perry (Forest Park) 12, 133, 3, 11.1
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 11, 231, 3, 21.0
SCORING
Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 14, 1, 1, 2, 0, 90
Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 10, 0, 0, 0, 0, 60
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 7, 1, 0, 0, 0, 48
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 7, 0, 0, 2, 0, 44
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 7, 0, 0, 2, 0, 44
Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 7, 0, 0, 0, 42
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 2, 5, 0, 0, 0, 42
Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 4, 1, 1, 0, 0, 36
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 6, 0, 0, 0, 0, 36
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 6, 0, 0, 0, 0, 36
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 0,6,0,0,0, 36
