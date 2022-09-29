IMG_4875.jpg
Buy Now

{Bristow, VA — September 9th 2022: Battlefield’s Quarterback Braden Boggs (#2) winding up for his game-winning throw. } {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}

 Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS

(Through Sept. 28)

stats based on information supplied by the teams

RUSHING

Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 75, 928, 14, 12.4

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 112, 670, 7, 6.0

Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 93, 616, 4, 6.6

Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 95, 524, 10, 5.5

PASSING

Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints

Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 76, 112, 67.9, 975, 16, 2

Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 43, 88, 48.9, 699, 9, 6

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 59, 93, 63.4, 548, 7, 3

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 36, 52, 69.2, 576, 9, 1

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville), 30, 70, 42.9, 504, 4, 2

Scott Bateman (Patriot) 26, 40, 65.0, 480, 7, 3

Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 31, 80, 38.8, 464, 5, 3

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 28, 43, 65.1, 374, 5, 2

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 13, 18, 72.2, 288, 4, 0

RECEIVING

Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.

Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 22, 466, 7, 21.3

Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 20, 128, 0, 6.4

Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 19, 231, 1, 12.2

Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 18, 281, 3, 15.6

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 17, 359, 5, 21.1

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 16, 237, 5, 14.8

Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 14, 227, 4, 16.2

Andrew Perry (Forest Park) 12, 133, 3, 11.1

Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 11, 231, 3, 21.0

SCORING

Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 14, 1, 1, 2, 0, 90

Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 10, 0, 0, 0, 0, 60

Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 7, 1, 0, 0, 0, 48

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 7, 0, 0, 2, 0, 44

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 7, 0, 0, 2, 0, 44

Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 7, 0, 0, 0, 42

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 2, 5, 0, 0, 0, 42

Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 4, 1, 1, 0, 0, 36

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 6, 0, 0, 0, 0, 36

Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 6, 0, 0, 0, 0, 36

JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 0,6,0,0,0, 36

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.