HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through Nov. 4 games)
stats based on information supplied by the teams
RUSHING
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 131, 1,585, 22, 12.1
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 208, 1,157, 20, 5.6
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 183, 1,125, 10, 6.1
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 208, 1,024, 8, 4.9
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 164, 957, 13, 5.8
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 111, 819, 11, 7.4
PASSING
Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints
Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 146, 212, 69.0, 2,164, 41, 3
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 109, 206, 52.9, 1,483, 14, 6
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville), 75, 156, 48.1, 1,410, 16, 4
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 98, 153, 64.1, 1,383, 18, 2
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 71, 144, 49.3, 1,262, 12, 8
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 67, 102, 65.7, 1,228, 11, 3
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 82, 223, 36.8, 1,223, 12, 10
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 113, 173, 65.3, 1,170, 14, 7
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 46, 896, 13, 19.5
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 45, 789, 9, 17.5
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 43, 293, 1, 6.8
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 39, 588, 10, 15.1
Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 36, 588, 8, 16.3
Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 34, 494, 7, 14.5
Dashaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 33, 656, 6, 19.9
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 30, 429, 14.3, 13
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 29, 471, 8, 16.2
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 27, 569, 6, 21.1
Jay Randall (Patriot) 23, 325, 3, 14.1
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 21, 454, 6, 21.6
OC Nurse (Forest Park) 21, 224, 2, 10.7
Bryce Banning (Battlefield) 20, 233, 4, 11.7
Damier Minkah (Battlefield) 20, 386, 2, 19.3
Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 20, 453, 4, 22.7
Will Johnson (Brentsville) 20, 255, 4, 12.8
SCORING
Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 22, 4, 1, 2, 0, 164
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 19, 1, 2, 0, 0, 132
Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 20, 1, 0, 0, 0, 126
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 1,13,4,0,0, 108
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 4, 9, 2, 0, 0, 90
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 13, 0, 4, 0, 82
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 13, 0, 0, 0, 0, 78
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 13, 0, 0, 0, 0, 78
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 10, 1, 1, 0, 0, 72
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 11, 1, 0, 0, 0, 72
Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar (Patriot) 0, 0, 0, 58, 3, 67
EJ Reid (Freedom-WB) 1, 8, 1, 6, 0, 66
James McKay (Freedom-WB) 0, 0, 0, 58, 1, 61
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 0, 10, 0, 0, 0, 60
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 9, 0, 0, 2, 0, 56
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 0, 8, 1, 2, 0, 56
Maddux Tennant (Battlefield) 0, 0, 0, 42, 4, 54
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 9, 0, 0, 0, 0, 54
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 8, 0, 0, 2, 0, 52
Wyatt Vonderharr (Brentsville) 0, 0, 0, 47, 1, 50
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3, 4, 0, 4, 0, 46
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 0, 6, 1, 0, 0, 42
