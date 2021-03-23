RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 97 585 4 6.0
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 68 532 7 7.8
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 64 519 3 8.1
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 60 516 6 8.6
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 63 436 5 6.9
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 59 130 45.4 1,050 11 6
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 32 60 53.3 964 10 3
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 24 33 72.7 445 6 1
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 31 41 75.6 395 6 1
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 32 81 39.5 365 2 2
Beau Lang (Brentsville) 19 35 54.3 307 5 1
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg.
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 21 183 1 8.7
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 17 396 4 23.3
Elijah Williams (Potomac) 15 223 2 14.9
Diego Barrett (Hylton) 14 123 1 8.8
Devin Queen (Potomac) 14 292 2 20.9
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 13 338 8 26.0
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 13 140 1 10.8
Jalil Singleton (Gar-Field) 11 267 3 24.3
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 11 227 2 20.6
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 0 8 0 0 0 48
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 6 0 1 0 0 42
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 6 0 0 4 0 40
Tyee Fears (Forest Park) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 6 0 0 0 0 36
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 4 1 0 0 0 30
Matt Binkowski (Battlefield) 5 0 0 0 0 30
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 1 4 0 0 0 30
