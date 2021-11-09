HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through Nov. 5 games)
stats based on information supplied by the teams
RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 127, 1,473, 24, 11.6
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 200, 1,464, 22, 7.3
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 147, 1,137, 11, 7.7
Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 149, 967, 12, 6.5
Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 142, 890, 16, 6.3
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 69, 869, 17 12.6
Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 148, 853, 7, 5.8
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 122, 191, 63.4, 2,073, 26, 2
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 84, 169, 49.7, 1,268, 7, 9
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 91, 177, 51.4, 1,215, 13, 4
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 91, 200, 45.5, 1,289, 8, 9
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 75, 120, 62.5, 1,168, 12, 3
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 72, 122, 59.0, 953, 11, 3
Tyler Rekdal (Hylton) 73, 136, 53.7, 937, 7, 10
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg.
Kam Courtney (Freedom) 42, 714, 8, 17.0
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 41, 689, 4, 16.8
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 38, 497, 4, 13.1
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 36, 620, 7, 17.2
Dylan Wright (Hylton) 34, 567, 5, 16.7
JuJu Preston (Freedom) 31, 405, 5, 13.8
Elijah Williams (Potomac) 26, 483, 3, 18.6
E.J. Reid (Freedom) 25, 488, 6, 19.5
Sebastian Medina (Potomac) 25, 363, 3, 14.5
Amare Campbell (Unity Reed) 23, 306, 4, 13.3
Nehemiah Rhodes (Osbourn Park) 23, 241, 1, 10.5
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 22, 411,5, 18.7
Luca Orlando (Brentsville) 18, 261, 6, 14.5
Khary Bates (Patriot) 17, 275, 4, 16.2
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 17, 171, 2, 10.1
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 22, 0, 2, 4, 0, 148
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 24, 0, 0, 0, 0, 144
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 17, 0, 0, 0, 0, 102
Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 16, 0, 0, 6, 0, 100
Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 12, 0, 0, 4, 0, 76
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 11, 0, 0, 0, 0, 66
James McKay (Freedom) 0, 0, 0, 63, 0, 63
Kam Courtney (Freedom) 1, 8, 1, 2, 0, 62
Chris Clarke (Forest Park) 7, 2, 1, 0, 0, 60
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 9, 0, 1, 0, 0, 60
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 0, 7, 2, 0, 0, 54
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 8, 0, 0, 0, 0, 48
