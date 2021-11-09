690A0517.jpg
Buy Now

Osbourn quarterback Jakari Lewis runs the ball into the end zone from two yards out to tie the game at 7-7 en route to a 17-7 home victory over Unity Reed on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS

(Through Nov. 5 games)

stats based on information supplied by the teams

RUSHING

Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 127, 1,473, 24, 11.6

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 200, 1,464, 22, 7.3

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 147, 1,137, 11, 7.7

Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 149, 967, 12, 6.5

Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 142, 890, 16, 6.3

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 69, 869, 17 12.6

Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 148, 853, 7, 5.8

PASSING

Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 122, 191, 63.4, 2,073, 26, 2

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 84, 169, 49.7, 1,268, 7, 9

Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 91, 177, 51.4, 1,215, 13, 4

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 91, 200, 45.5, 1,289, 8, 9

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 75, 120, 62.5, 1,168, 12, 3

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 72, 122, 59.0, 953, 11, 3

Tyler Rekdal (Hylton) 73, 136, 53.7, 937, 7, 10

RECEIVING

Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg.

Kam Courtney (Freedom) 42, 714, 8, 17.0

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 41, 689, 4, 16.8

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 38, 497, 4, 13.1

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 36, 620, 7, 17.2

Dylan Wright (Hylton) 34, 567, 5, 16.7

JuJu Preston (Freedom) 31, 405, 5, 13.8

Elijah Williams (Potomac) 26, 483, 3, 18.6

E.J. Reid (Freedom) 25, 488, 6, 19.5

Sebastian Medina (Potomac) 25, 363, 3, 14.5

Amare Campbell (Unity Reed) 23, 306, 4, 13.3

Nehemiah Rhodes (Osbourn Park) 23, 241, 1, 10.5

Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 22, 411,5, 18.7

Luca Orlando (Brentsville) 18, 261, 6, 14.5

Khary Bates (Patriot) 17, 275, 4, 16.2

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 17, 171, 2, 10.1

SCORING

Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.

Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 22, 0, 2, 4, 0, 148

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 24, 0, 0, 0, 0, 144

Davis Bryson (Freedom) 17, 0, 0, 0, 0, 102

Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 16, 0, 0, 6, 0, 100

Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 12, 0, 0, 4, 0, 76

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 11, 0, 0, 0, 0, 66

James McKay (Freedom) 0, 0, 0, 63, 0, 63

Kam Courtney (Freedom) 1, 8, 1, 2, 0, 62

Chris Clarke (Forest Park) 7, 2, 1, 0, 0, 60

Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 9, 0, 1, 0, 0, 60

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 0, 7, 2, 0, 0, 54

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 8, 0, 0, 0, 0, 48

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.