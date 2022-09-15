JF8A5054.jpg
Speed is the name of the game for Freedom and running back Jeffery Overton Jr. has it, here breaking off a long gain against visiting Stone Bridge en route to his team's 36-13 win on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS

(Through Sept. 14)

stats based on information supplied by the teams

RUSHING

Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 40, 549, 9, 13.7

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 81, 508, 4, 6.3

Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 55, 367, 2, 6.7

Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 59, 309, 4, 5.2

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 43, 308, 5, 7.2

PASSING

Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints

Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 37, 55, 67.3, 562, 8, 2

Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 28, 59, 47.5, 485, 7, 4

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 28, 43, 65.1, 374, 5, 2

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 36, 59, 61.0, 321, 3, 2

Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 18, 59, 30.5, 298, 4, 3

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 13, 18, 72.2, 288, 4, 0

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 21, 32, 65.6, 279, 3, 1

RECEIVING

Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.

Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 16, 314, 5, 19.6

Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 13, 78, 0, 6.0

Elijah Reed (Freedom-WB) 12, 199, 2, 16.6

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 10, 268, 4, 26.8

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 10, 167, 3, 16.7

Dashaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 10, 165, 4, 16.5

Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 9, 139, 0, 15.4

SCORING

Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 9, 0, 1, 2, 0, 62

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 5, 0, 0, 2, 0, 32

Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30

Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 30

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 4, 0, 0, 2, 0, 26

Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 24

Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 24

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 24

Dashaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 24

