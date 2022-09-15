HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through Sept. 14)
stats based on information supplied by the teams
RUSHING
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 40, 549, 9, 13.7
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 81, 508, 4, 6.3
Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 55, 367, 2, 6.7
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 59, 309, 4, 5.2
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 43, 308, 5, 7.2
PASSING
Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints
Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 37, 55, 67.3, 562, 8, 2
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 28, 59, 47.5, 485, 7, 4
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 28, 43, 65.1, 374, 5, 2
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 36, 59, 61.0, 321, 3, 2
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 18, 59, 30.5, 298, 4, 3
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 13, 18, 72.2, 288, 4, 0
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 21, 32, 65.6, 279, 3, 1
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 16, 314, 5, 19.6
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 13, 78, 0, 6.0
Elijah Reed (Freedom-WB) 12, 199, 2, 16.6
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 10, 268, 4, 26.8
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 10, 167, 3, 16.7
Dashaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 10, 165, 4, 16.5
Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 9, 139, 0, 15.4
SCORING
Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 9, 0, 1, 2, 0, 62
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 5, 0, 0, 2, 0, 32
Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 30
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 4, 0, 0, 2, 0, 26
Kovan Smith (Gainesville) 2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 24
Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 24
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 24
Dashaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 24
