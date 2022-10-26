HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through Oct. 21 games)
stats based on information supplied by the teams
RUSHING
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 124, 1,458, 20, 11.8
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 163, 1,078, 10, 6.6
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 189, 1,052, 18, 5.6
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 171, 911, 8, 5.3
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 138, 864, 12, 6.3
PASSING
Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints
Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 137, 202, 67.8, 1,990, 38, 3
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville), 67, 138, 48.6, 1,270, 15, 3
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 90, 181, 49.7, 1,224, 12, 6
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 67, 137, 48.9, 1,173, 12, 8
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 67, 179, 37.4, 1,078, 11, 7
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 71, 106, 67.0, 1,047, 16, 1
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 52, 74, 70.3, 1,027, 11, 1
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 90, 142, 63.4, 767, 8, 6
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 38, 703, 9, 18.5
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 35, 755, 9, 21.6
Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 34, 575, 8, 16.9
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 34, 202, 0, 5.9
Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 31, 442, 6, 14.3
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 30, 456, 9, 15.2
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 28, 414, 14.8, 13
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 26, 430, 7, 16.5
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 23, 499, 6, 21.7
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 21, 454, 6, 21.6
Will Johnson (Brentsville) 19, 240, 4, 12.6
Jay Randall (Patriot) 18, 257, 3, 14.3
OC Nurse (Forest Park) 18, 163, 2, 9.1
Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 17, 398, 3, 23.4
Denzel Lambert (Woodbridge) 16, 268, 5, 16.8
Bryce Banning (Battlefield) 16, 176, 3, 11.0
Amare Campbell (Unity Reed) 16, 154, 3, 9.6
Joziah Campbell (Forest Park) 14, 118, 1, 8.4
Jeffery Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 14, 178, 3, 12.7
Andrew Perry (Forest Park) 14, 139, 3, 9.9
SCORING
Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 20, 3, 1, 2, 0, 146
Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 18, 1, 0, 0, 0, 114
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 15, 1, 2, 0, 0, 108
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 1,13,2,0,0, 96
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 4, 9, 1, 0, 0, 84
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 12, 0, 0, 0, 0, 72
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 10, 1, 1, 0, 0, 72
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 11, 0, 0, 0, 0, 66
EJ Reid (Freedom-WB) 0, 8, 1, 6, 0, 60
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 9, 0, 2, 0, 56
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 7, 2, 0, 0, 0, 54
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 0, 9, 0, 0, 0, 54
James McKay (Freedom-WB) 0, 0, 0, 49, 1, 52
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 8, 0, 0, 2, 0, 52
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 8, 0, 0, 2, 0, 50
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 0, 7, 1, 2, 0, 50
Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar (Patriot) 0, 0, 0, 47, 1, 50
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3, 4, 0, 4, 0, 46
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 0, 6, 1, 0, 0, 42
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 7, 0, 0, 0, 0, 42
