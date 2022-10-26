football generic.jpg
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS

(Through Oct. 21 games)

stats based on information supplied by the teams

RUSHING

Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 124, 1,458, 20, 11.8

Koven Smith (Gainesville) 163, 1,078, 10, 6.6

Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 189, 1,052, 18, 5.6

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 171, 911, 8, 5.3

Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 138, 864, 12, 6.3

PASSING

Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints

Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 137, 202, 67.8, 1,990, 38, 3

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville), 67, 138, 48.6, 1,270, 15, 3

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 90, 181, 49.7, 1,224, 12, 6

Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 67, 137, 48.9, 1,173, 12, 8

Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 67, 179, 37.4, 1,078, 11, 7

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 71, 106, 67.0, 1,047, 16, 1

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 52, 74, 70.3, 1,027, 11, 1

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 90, 142, 63.4, 767, 8, 6

RECEIVING

Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 38, 703, 9, 18.5

Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 35, 755, 9, 21.6

Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 34, 575, 8, 16.9

Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 34, 202, 0, 5.9

Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 31, 442, 6, 14.3

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 30, 456, 9, 15.2

JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 28, 414, 14.8, 13

Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 26, 430, 7, 16.5

Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 23, 499, 6, 21.7

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 21, 454, 6, 21.6

Will Johnson (Brentsville) 19, 240, 4, 12.6

Jay Randall (Patriot) 18, 257, 3, 14.3

OC Nurse (Forest Park) 18, 163, 2, 9.1

Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 17, 398, 3, 23.4

Denzel Lambert (Woodbridge) 16, 268, 5, 16.8

Bryce Banning (Battlefield) 16, 176, 3, 11.0

Amare Campbell (Unity Reed) 16, 154, 3, 9.6

Joziah Campbell (Forest Park) 14, 118, 1, 8.4

Jeffery Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 14, 178, 3, 12.7

Andrew Perry (Forest Park) 14, 139, 3, 9.9

SCORING

Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 20, 3, 1, 2, 0, 146

Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 18, 1, 0, 0, 0, 114

Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 15, 1, 2, 0, 0, 108

JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 1,13,2,0,0, 96

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 4, 9, 1, 0, 0, 84

Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 12, 0, 0, 0, 0, 72

Koven Smith (Gainesville) 10, 1, 1, 0, 0, 72

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 11, 0, 0, 0, 0, 66

EJ Reid (Freedom-WB) 0, 8, 1, 6, 0, 60

Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 9, 0, 2, 0, 56

Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 7, 2, 0, 0, 0, 54

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 0, 9, 0, 0, 0, 54

James McKay (Freedom-WB) 0, 0, 0, 49, 1, 52

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 8, 0, 0, 2, 0, 52

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 8, 0, 0, 2, 0, 50

Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 0, 7, 1, 2, 0, 50

Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar (Patriot) 0, 0, 0, 47, 1, 50

Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3, 4, 0, 4, 0, 46

Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 0, 6, 1, 0, 0, 42

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 7, 0, 0, 0, 0, 42

 

