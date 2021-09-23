RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 80 616 8 7.7
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 36 544 11 15.1
Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 53 423 6 8.0
Jeffrey Overton (Freedom) 78 388 4 5.0
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 32 326 7 10.2
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 63 93 67.7 1,047 11 1
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 45 113 39.8 671 5 7
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 34 56 60.7 500 3 2
Tyler Rekdal (Hylton) 30 56 53.6 471 4 6
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 34 60 56.7 449 5 2
Ryan Westhoff (Osbourn Park) 35 61 57.4 374 4 2
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 20 44 45.5 362 3 1
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg.
Kam Courtney (Freedom) 19 339 4 17.8
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 17 377 3 22.2
JuJu Preston (Freedom) 16 189 3 11.8
Dylan Wright (Hylton) 13 264 3 20.3
E.J. Reid (Freedom) 14 208 1 14.9
Elijah Williams (Potomac) 10 157 2 15.7
Siyah Smith (Freedom) 9 111 2 12.3
Sebastian Medina (Potomac) 9 153 1 17.0
Thyhiem Simmons (Forest Park) 7 158 1 22.6
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 11 0 0 0 0 66
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 8 0 0 2 0 50
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 7 0 0 0 0 42
Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 6 0 0 5 0 41
Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 5 0 0 0 0 30
Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 4 0 0 4 0 28
James McKay (Freedom) 0 0 0 25 0 25
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 0 4 0 0 0 24
Jeffrey Overton (Freedom) 4 0 0 0 0 24
Kam Courtney (Freedom) 4 0 0 0 0 24
Chris Clarke (Forest Park) 3 0 1 0 0 24
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 4 0 0 0 0 24
