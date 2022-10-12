HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through Oct. 7 games)
stats based on information supplied by the teams
RUSHING
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 95, 1,212, 18, 12.8
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 118, 819, 6, 6.9
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 155, 781, 15, 5.0
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 135, 754, 8, 5.6
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 103, 608, 10, 5.9
PASSING
Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints
Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 107, 155, 69.0, 1,511, 27, 2
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville), 44, 102, 43.1, 859, 8, 2
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 49, 101, 48.5, 824, 11, 7
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 54, 80, 67.5, 810, 11, 1
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 49, 127, 38.6, 742, 8, 6
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 73, 119, 61.3, 633, 7, 5
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 27, 40, 67.5, 526, 7, 1
Scott Bateman (Patriot) 30, 45, 66.7, 525, 8, 3
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 28, 182, 0, 6.5
Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 27, 440, 5, 16.3
Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 27, 341, 3, 12.6
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 26, 444, 6, 17.1
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 24, 544, 8, 22.7
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 22, 322, 14.6, 11
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 21, 321, 6, 15.3
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 19, 332, 5, 17.5
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 17, 388, 6, 22.8
Denzel Lambert (Woodbridge) 16, 268, 5, 16.8
Bryce Banning (Battlefield) 14, 129, 2, 9.2
Joziah Campbell (Forest Park) 14, 118, 1, 8.4
SCORING
Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 18, 2, 1, 2, 0, 126
Nico Orlando (Grantsville), 15, 0, 0, 0, 0, 90
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 1,11,2,0,0, 84
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 11, 1, 0, 0, 0, 72
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 4, 6, 0, 0, 0, 60
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 10, 0, 0, 0, 0, 60
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 9, 0, 0, 0, 0, 54
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 7, 2, 0, 0, 0, 54
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 8, 0, 0, 2, 0, 52
Aiden McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 8, 0, 0, 0, 48
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 6, 1, 1, 0, 0, 48
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3, 4, 0, 4, 0, 46
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 7, 0, 0, 2, 0, 44
James McKay (Freedom-WB) 0, 0, 0, 40, 1, 43
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 0, 6, 1, 0, 0, 42
EJ Reid (Freedom-WB) 0, 5, 1, 4, 0, 40
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 0, 5, 1, 0, 0, 36
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 0, 6, 0, 0, 0, 36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.