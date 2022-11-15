HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through Nov. 11 games)
stats based on information supplied by the teams
RUSHING
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 151, 1,816, 25, 12.0
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 217, 1,256, 22, 5.8
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 183, 1,125, 10, 6.1
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 234, 1,114, 9, 4.8
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 190, 1,049, 13, 5.5
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 121, 899, 11, 7.4
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 90, 818, 21, 9.1
PASSING
Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints
Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 164, 243, 67.5, 2,557, 45, 4
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 115, 181, 63.5, 1,588, 18, 3
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville), 81, 168, 48.2, 1,514, 17, 6
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 109, 206, 52.9, 1,483, 14, 6
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 83, 130, 63.4, 1,474, 12, 3
Adric Johnson (Gar-Field) 93, 153, 60.8, 1,450, 11, 8
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 71, 144, 49.3, 1,262, 12, 8
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 118, 186, 63.4, 1,262, 14, 8
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 82, 223, 36.8, 1,223, 12, 10
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 52, 900, 10, 17.3
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 49, 699, 10, 14.3
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 46, 896, 13, 19.5
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 44, 305, 1, 6.9
Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 42, 682, 9, 16.2
Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 40, 650, 9, 16.3
Max Gardner (Gar-Field) 35, 511, 4, 14.6
Dashaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 33, 656, 6, 19.9
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 33, 560, 17.0, 15
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 31, 495, 8, 16.0
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 29, 594, 6, 20.5
Jordan Terry (Gar-Field) 25, 480, 5, 19.2
Jay Randall (Patriot) 25, 351, 3, 14.0
Damier Minkah (Battlefield) 22, 435, 2, 19.8
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 21, 454, 6, 21.6
Bryce Banning (Battlefield) 21, 240, 4, 11.4
Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 21, 494, 4, 23.5
Will Johnson (Brentsville) 20, 255, 4, 12.8
OC Nurse (Forest Park) 21, 224, 2, 10.7
SCORING
Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 25, 4, 1, 2, 0, 182
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 21, 1, 2, 0, 0, 144
Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 22, 1, 0, 0, 0, 138
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 1,15,4,0,0, 120
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 5, 10, 2, 0, 0, 102
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 15, 0, 0, 0, 0, 90
Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 1, 9, 4, 0, 0, 84
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 13, 0, 4, 0, 82
Jordan Terry (Gar-Field) 8, 5, 0, 0, 0, 78
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 13, 0, 0, 0, 0, 78
EJ Reid (Freedom-WB) 1, 9, 2, 6, 0, 78
Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar (Patriot) 0, 0, 0, 65, 3, 74
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 10, 1, 1, 0, 0, 72
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 11, 1, 0, 0, 0, 72
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 11, 0, 0, 2, 0, 68
James McKay (Freedom-WB) 0, 0, 0, 61, 1, 64
Maddux Tennant (Battlefield) 0, 0, 0, 43, 6, 61
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 0, 10, 0, 0, 0, 60
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 0, 8, 1, 2, 0, 56
Wyatt Vonderharr (Brentsville) 0, 0, 0, 53, 1, 56
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 9, 0, 0, 0, 0, 54
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 8, 0, 0, 2, 0, 52
Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3, 4, 0, 4, 0, 46
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 0, 6, 1, 0, 0, 42
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 7, 0, 0, 0, 0, 42
