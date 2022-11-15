football generic.jpg
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS

(Through Nov. 11 games)

stats based on information supplied by the teams

RUSHING

Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 151, 1,816, 25, 12.0

Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 217, 1,256, 22, 5.8

Koven Smith (Gainesville) 183, 1,125, 10, 6.1

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 234, 1,114, 9, 4.8

Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 190, 1,049, 13, 5.5

Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 121, 899, 11, 7.4

Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 90, 818, 21, 9.1

PASSING

Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints

Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 164, 243, 67.5, 2,557, 45, 4

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 115, 181, 63.5, 1,588, 18, 3

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville), 81, 168, 48.2, 1,514, 17, 6

Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 109, 206, 52.9, 1,483, 14, 6

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 83, 130, 63.4, 1,474, 12, 3

Adric Johnson (Gar-Field) 93, 153, 60.8, 1,450, 11, 8

Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 71, 144, 49.3, 1,262, 12, 8

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 118, 186, 63.4, 1,262, 14, 8

Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 82, 223, 36.8, 1,223, 12, 10

RECEIVING

Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 52, 900, 10, 17.3

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 49, 699, 10, 14.3

Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 46, 896, 13, 19.5

Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 44, 305, 1, 6.9

Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 42, 682, 9, 16.2

Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 40, 650, 9, 16.3

Max Gardner (Gar-Field) 35, 511, 4, 14.6

Dashaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 33, 656, 6, 19.9

JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 33, 560, 17.0, 15

Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 31, 495, 8, 16.0

Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 29, 594, 6, 20.5

Jordan Terry (Gar-Field) 25, 480, 5, 19.2

Jay Randall (Patriot) 25, 351, 3, 14.0

Damier Minkah (Battlefield) 22, 435, 2, 19.8

DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 21, 454, 6, 21.6

Bryce Banning (Battlefield) 21, 240, 4, 11.4

Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 21, 494, 4, 23.5

Will Johnson (Brentsville) 20, 255, 4, 12.8

OC Nurse (Forest Park) 21, 224, 2, 10.7

SCORING

Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 25, 4, 1, 2, 0, 182

Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 21, 1, 2, 0, 0, 144

Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 22, 1, 0, 0, 0, 138

JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 1,15,4,0,0, 120

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 5, 10, 2, 0, 0, 102

Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 15, 0, 0, 0, 0, 90

Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 1, 9, 4, 0, 0, 84

Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 13, 0, 4, 0, 82

Jordan Terry (Gar-Field) 8, 5, 0, 0, 0, 78

Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 13, 0, 0, 0, 0, 78

EJ Reid (Freedom-WB) 1, 9, 2, 6, 0, 78

Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar (Patriot) 0, 0, 0, 65, 3, 74

Koven Smith (Gainesville) 10, 1, 1, 0, 0, 72

Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 11, 1, 0, 0, 0, 72

Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 11, 0, 0, 2, 0, 68

James McKay (Freedom-WB) 0, 0, 0, 61, 1, 64

Maddux Tennant (Battlefield) 0, 0, 0, 43, 6, 61

Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 0, 10, 0, 0, 0, 60

Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 0, 8, 1, 2, 0, 56

Wyatt Vonderharr (Brentsville) 0, 0, 0, 53, 1, 56

Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 9, 0, 0, 0, 0, 54

Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 8, 0, 0, 2, 0, 52

Wyatt Hurley (Osbourn Park) 3, 4, 0, 4, 0, 46

Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 0, 6, 1, 0, 0, 42

Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 7, 0, 0, 0, 0, 42

 

