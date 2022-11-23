HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through Nov. 18 games)
stats based on information supplied by the teams
RUSHING
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 170, 2,040, 27, 12.0
Nico Orlando (Brentsville) 234, 1,336, 23, 5.7
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 183, 1,125, 10, 6.1
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 234, 1,114, 9, 4.8
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 190, 1,049, 13, 5.5
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 108, 969, 23, 9.0
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 133, 962, 11, 7.2
PASSING
Player (School) Com., Att., Pct., Yds., TDs, Ints
Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 182, 264, 69.0, 2,927, 52, 4
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville), 88, 182, 48.4, 1,590, 18, 6
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 115, 181, 63.5, 1,588, 18, 3
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 89, 140, 63.6, 1,559, 13, 4
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 109, 206, 52.9, 1,483, 14, 6
Adric Johnson (Gar-Field) 93, 153, 60.8, 1,450, 11, 8
Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 71, 144, 49.3, 1,262, 12, 8
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 118, 186, 63.4, 1,262, 14, 8
Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 82, 223, 36.8, 1,223, 12, 10
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec., Yds., TDs, Avg.
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 56, 974, 11, 17.4
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 49, 699, 10, 14.3
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 46, 896, 13, 19.5
Kyle Musselman (Forest Park) 44, 305, 1, 6.9
Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 45, 744, 10, 16.5
Elijah Reid (Freedom-WB) 43, 737, 11, 17.1
Max Gardner (Gar-Field) 42, 611, 6, 14.5
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 37, 674, 18.2, 17
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 36, 575, 9, 16.0
Dashaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 33, 656, 6, 19.9
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 31, 621, 7, 20.0
Jay Randall (Patriot) 26, 364, 3, 14.0
Jordan Terry (Gar-Field) 25, 480, 5, 19.2
Damier Minkah (Battlefield) 22, 435, 2, 19.8
Ryan Beckman (Brentsville) 22, 496, 4, 22.5
OC Nurse (Forest Park) 21, 224, 2, 10.7
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 21, 454, 6, 21.6
Bryce Banning (Battlefield) 21, 240, 4, 11.4
Jeffery Overton Jr. (Freedom-Woodbridge) 20, 293, 5, 14.7
Will Johnson (Brentsville) 20, 255, 4, 12.8
SCORING
Player (School) Rush., Rec., Ret., PAT, FG, Tot.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 27, 5, 1, 2, 0, 198
Quentin Harrison (Patriot) 23, 1, 2, 0, 0, 156
Nico Orlando (Brentsville), 23, 1, 0, 0, 0, 144
JuJu Preston (Freedom-WB) 1,17,4,0,0, 132
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 5, 11, 2, 0, 0, 108
Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 15, 0, 0, 0, 0, 90
Kam Courtney (Freedom-WB) 1, 10, 4, 0, 0, 90
EJ Reid (Freedom-WB) 1, 11, 2, 6, 0, 90
Aidan McClafferty (Gainesville) 0, 13, 0, 4, 0, 82
Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar (Patriot) 0, 0, 0, 72, 3, 81
Jordan Terry (Gar-Field) 8, 5, 0, 0, 0, 78
Jelon Johnson (Battlefield) 13, 0, 0, 0, 0, 78
Koven Smith (Gainesville) 10, 1, 1, 0, 0, 72
Jackson McCarter (Patriot) 11, 1, 0, 0, 0, 72
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 11, 0, 0, 2, 0, 68
James McKay (Freedom-WB) 0, 0, 0, 65, 1, 68
Sam Fernandez (Patriot) 11, 0, 0, 0, 0, 66
Aaron Duncan (Freedom-WB) 0, 9, 1, 2, 0, 62
Maddux Tennant (Battlefield) 0, 0, 0, 43, 6, 61
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 0, 10, 0, 0, 0, 60
Wyatt Vonderharr (Brentsville) 0, 0, 0, 57, 1, 60
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 9, 0, 0, 0, 0, 54
Jovan Cook (Forest Park) 8, 0, 0, 2, 0, 52
Tyler Owens (Brentsville) 0, 7, 1, 0, 0, 48
