HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEADERS
(Through games Oct. 15 games)
RUSHING
Player (School) Att. Yds. TDs Avg.
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 141 975 14 6.9
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 92 962 15 10.5
Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 146 851 7 5.8
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 119 774 9 6.5
Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 124 721 8 5.8
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 59 660 14 11.2
Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 101 533 8 5.3
PASSING
Player (School) Com. Att. Pct. Yds. TDs Int.
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 101 161 62.7 1,666 19 2
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 61 114 53.5 995 6 5
Tyler Rekdal (Hylton) 65 121 53.7 873 7 9
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 62 127 48.8 868 9 2
Blake Moore (Unity Reed) 66 157 42.0 847 5 9
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 53 91 58.2 762 9 3
RECEIVING
Player (School) Rec. Yds. TDs Avg.
Kam Courtney (Freedom) 34 586 6 17.2
DaShaun Gibson (Unity Reed) 30 456 3 15.2
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 26 502 7 19.3
JuJu Preston (Freedom) 25 323 4 12.9
Dylan Wright (Hylton) 21 414 4 19.7
E.J. Reid (Freedom) 21 398 4 19.0
Sebastian Medina (Potomac) 19 311 3 16.4
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 17 189 2 11.1
Elijah Williams (Potomac) 18 357 2 19.8
Malik Hunter (Woodbridge) 16 238 2 14.9
Brandon Binkowski (Battlefield) 14 155 1 11.1
Luca Orlando (Brentsville) 14 223 5 15.9
SCORING
Player (School) Rush. Rec. Ret. PAT FG Tot.
Keith Jenkins (Patriot) 14 0 2 4 0 100
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 15 0 0 0 0 90
Davis Bryson (Freedom) 14 0 0 0 0 84
Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 0 7 2 0 0 54
Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom) 9 0 0 0 0 54
Bryce Jackson (Brentsville) 8 0 0 6 0 54
Daniel Peters-John (Forest Park) 8 0 0 4 0 52
James McKay (Freedom) 0 0 0 49 0 49
Thomas Pullen (Osbourn Park) 7 0 0 5 0 47
Caleb Alexander (Brentsville) 7 0 0 0 0 42
